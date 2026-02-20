Charpai, couture and comics: What the Macrons saw in Delhi

On February 18, the lawns of the French Institute in India (IFI) became a stage for the celebration of cultural diplomacy. French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron were received at the venue for an immersive evening conceived as a walk-through rather than a formal reception.
Titled “The New Cultural Passeurs”, the event — organised by IFI and conceptualised and produced by Serendipity Arts — positioned artists, writers and designers at the centre as custodians of a shared cultural future between the two countries. Moving through installations and conversations, the Macrons encountered contemporary practices in art, design, literature, craft and visual storytelling. Here is a glimpse into who they met and what they saw:
Designer Rahul Mishra: The first Indian fashion designer to be invited to present at the Paris Haute Couture Week as a guest member in 2020, Mishra is scheduled to open a store in Paris soon and shared a design with Macron alongside an embroidered piece. Craftspeople from his workshop embroidered live through the evening. “I am the first in my family to get into hand-embroidery and am looking forward to sharing the craft with everyone here,” said 31-year-old Mohammed Moquim, who has been working with Mishra for about eight years. Mishra’s designs were juxtaposed with a work by designer and artist Gabriel Hafner, a laureate of Design Parade Hyères and a resident of Villa Swagatam.
Author Meena Kandasamy: Having recently returned to India after a Villa Swagatam residency at Maison de la Poésie de Nantes, known for her anti-caste and feminist writings, Kandasamy read from her recent works to Macron. Her writings were presented alongside the work of Paris-based poet and performer Selim-a Atallah Chettaoui.
Author Pema Wangchuk Dorjee: The Sikkim-based author and journalist presented pages from his forthcoming graphic novel Sikkim Stories, created with French illustrator Simon Lamouret. To be published in France in September 2026, the narrative set in Sikkim brings together three parallel trajectories of protagonists from disparate backgrounds who eventually meet. The co-writers met when Lamouret was in Sikkim for a Villa Swagatam residency.
Charpai installation by Vandana Kalra
Graphic novelist Amruta Patil: Author, artist and graphic novelist, Patil presented a glimpse of her forthcoming exhibition tracing the history of Indian visual storytelling. Co-developed by the Museum of Art and Photography (Bengaluru) and Cité internationale de la bande dessinée et de l’image (Angoulême), the exhibition will be held at the respective venues in July 2026 and 2027. “It ranges from pattachitra and kavad to web comics and comics created by AI… The 250-300 works on display will also include art objects,” noted Patil.
The Charpai: In its sixth iteration, The Charpai — first commissioned by Serendipity Arts in 2018 — draws from traditional design to create handwoven panels crafted by artisans from recycled food wrappers and ropes, alongside rigid panels made from upcycled tetra packs, all mounted on scaffoldings. Curated by designers Ayush Kasliwal and Ramayudh Sahu in collaboration with multidisciplinary artist and designer Goji, the installation at IFI was conceived not just as a space for rest and conversation but as a structure that held several projects within.
Story continues below this ad
The Bond: Paris-based artist Marie Gastini presented an embroidered wall appliqué and tapestry from her installation ‘The Bond’, created in collaboration with Equo and Amal Embroideries. The work was first unveiled earlier this month at the India Art Fair.
French President Emmanuel Macron with fashion designer Rahul Mishra
A Monia Aljalis poems and video: The Franco-Tunisian writer, poet and performer presented poems written in Varanasi, drawing inspiration from Bhakti poetry and religious scriptures. A video featured classical music by tabla musician Premanand.
Mensa and Psilas: These works were created by artist-designer Marisol Santana during her residency at Nila House in Jaipur in 2024-25. While Mensa is part of a collection of sculptural lamps created with Jaipur-based artisans, Psilas is a textile-cane installation from a larger body of work.
The Biography of Ganga: Wall panels displayed pages from Cememt Xavier and Lisa Lugin’s graphic novel project, which presents a biographical narrative of the Ganga, imagining the river as a living person.
Vandana Kalra is an art critic and Deputy Associate Editor with The Indian Express. She has spent more than two decades chronicling arts, culture and everyday life, with modern and contemporary art at the heart of her practice.
With a sustained engagement in the arts and a deep understanding of India’s cultural ecosystem, she is regarded as a distinctive and authoritative voice in contemporary art journalism in India.
Vandana Kalra's career has unfolded in step with the shifting contours of India’s cultural landscape, from the rise of the Indian art market to the growing prominence of global biennales and fairs. Closely tracking its ebbs and surges, she reports from studios, galleries, museums and exhibition spaces and has covered major Indian and international art fairs, museum exhibitions and biennales, including the Venice Biennale, Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Documenta, Islamic Arts Biennale.
She has also been invited to cover landmark moments in modern Indian art, including SH Raza’s exhibition at the Centre Pompidou in Paris and the opening of the MF Husain Museum in Doha, reflecting her long engagement with the legacies of India’s modern masters.
Alongside her writing, she applies a keen editorial sensibility, shaping and editing art and cultural coverage into informed, cohesive narratives. Through incisive features, interviews and critical reviews, she brings clarity to complex artistic conversations, foregrounding questions of process, patronage, craft, identity and cultural memory.
The Global Art Circuit: She provides extensive coverage of major events like the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Serendipity Arts Festival, and high-profile international auctions.
Artist Spotlights: She writes in-depth features on modern masters (like M.F. Husain) and contemporary performance artists (like Marina Abramović).
Art and Labor: A recurring theme in her writing is how art reflects the lives of the marginalized, including migrants, farmers, and labourers.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
Her recent portfolio is dominated by the coverage of the 2025 art season in India:
1. Kochi-Muziris Biennale & Serendipity Arts Festival
"At Serendipity Arts Festival, a 'Shark Tank' of sorts for art and crafts startups" (Dec 20, 2025): On how a new incubator is helping artisans pitch products to investors.
"Artist Birender Yadav's work gives voice to the migrant self" (Dec 17, 2025): A profile of an artist whose decade-long practice focuses on brick kiln workers.
"At Kochi-Muziris Biennale, a farmer’s son from Patiala uses his art to draw attention to Delhi’s polluted air" (Dec 16, 2025).
"Kochi Biennale showstopper Marina Abramović, a pioneer in performance art" (Dec 7, 2025): An interview with the world-renowned artist on the power of reinvention.
2. M.F. Husain & Modernism
"Inside the new MF Husain Museum in Qatar" (Nov 29, 2025): A three-part series on the opening of Lawh Wa Qalam in Doha, exploring how a 2008 sketch became the architectural core of the museum.
"Doha opens Lawh Wa Qalam: Celebrating the modernist's global legacy" (Nov 29, 2025).
3. Art Market & Records
"Frida Kahlo sets record for the most expensive work by a female artist" (Nov 21, 2025): On Kahlo's canvas The Dream (The Bed) selling for $54.7 million.
"All you need to know about Klimt’s canvas that is now the most expensive modern artwork" (Nov 19, 2025).
"What’s special about a $12.1 million gold toilet?" (Nov 19, 2025): A quirky look at a flushable 18-karat gold artwork.
4. Art Education & History
"Art as play: How process-driven activities are changing the way children learn art in India" (Nov 23, 2025).
"A glimpse of Goa's layered history at Serendipity Arts Festival" (Dec 9, 2025): Exploring historical landmarks as venues for contemporary art.
Signature Beats
Vandana is known for her investigative approach to the art economy, having recently written about "Who funds the Kochi-Muziris Biennale?" (Dec 11, 2025), detailing the role of "Platinum Benefactors." She also explores the spiritual and geometric aspects of art, as seen in her retrospective on artist Akkitham Narayanan and the history of the Cholamandal Artists' Village (Nov 22, 2025). ... Read More