Stage is set

Providing a creative interlude to the soaring summer heat is Theatre For Theatre (TFT), which is presenting their three-day sixth Summer Theatre Festival (May 8 to 10) with Impact Arts. “The festival will bring three new productions on stage by different groups and on varied subjects,” says Sudesh Sharma, Director, TFT.

The festival will open with Abhisarika, written by Balwant Gargi, directed by Harmanpal Singh and performed by Stagecraft. Abhisarika is based on the theme that love sees no boundaries but needs courage. The eponymous protagonist here is one of the eight naayikas described in Natya Shastra by Bharat muni. But Balwant Gargi takes it to another level wherein he portrays a woman who is in love with two men at the same time. A divorced woman, Ranjana, works in a theatre group and gets involved with its director Pradeep. But gradually, she begins to fall in love with Randheer, an actor in Pradeep’s theatre troupe, with whom she acts in the plays. In the end, she reveals that she loves both the men at the same time and with same passion. The many intricate dimensions of human relationships form the core of this production.

TFT will also bring on stage Satt Begane, which has been written by eminent Punjabi author and playwright Ajmer Aulakh and directed by S Gurpreet Bains. Satt Begane signifies importance of a woman. Bachana marries his beloved Jai Kaur, who belongs to a different caste. It’s a union not accepted by the society. This leads to trouble for Bhanga, his younger brother and his sons, for no one wants to marry their daughters in this family. The play highlights how intercaste marriages are still looked down upon apart from selling and purchasing of women for money in villages, which leads to a tragic outcome for Bhanga and his family.

Delhi-based National School of Drama Repertory will close the festival with Pehla Satyagrahi written by Ravinder Tripathi and directed by professor Suresh Sharma. The play is about the life and struggles of Mahatma Gandhi. It is also the story of his Satyagraha and insistence of truth. Gandhi was the world’s first “Satyagrahi” and his non-violent fight which he started in South Africa developed further in India. This play talks of the turning point where Mohandas turned into Mahatma. It is also the story of independence of India, the process of which had Gandhi at its helm. This,

through non-violence, was a remarkable feat for anyone in the world. Pehla Satyagrahi brings all these aspects of Gandhi’s life to the forefront.

With celebrations on for Gandhi’s 150th birth year, the play revives the icon’s memories and at the same time exercises a revision of his principles and ideas. Gandhi’s life and work is being defined through many viewpoints across the world. This play is a part of that process and attempts to look closely at his personality, social life, spiritual and religious ideas and his death.

The festival is being presented in collaboration with Punjab Sangeet Natak Akademi and Punjab Arts Council and will be on at Punjab Kala Bhawan, Sector 16, Chandigarh, 7 pm onwards