Chandigarh music fest to raise funds for under-privileged kids

One of the biggest music-based fund-raisers in the country, ‘Kasauli Rhythm and Blues Festival 2019’, will host its eighth edition on the Easter weekend from April 19 to 20.

KRBF brings together music lovers, to aid funds for under-privileged children suffering from congenital heart defects. The musical opus will unfold with Parikrama leading the jam on April 19 with folk and contemporary duo, Maati Bani, and contemporary Indie pop singer Shubhangi Joshi.

April 20 will witness coming together of talented names across the nation such as Bryden-Parth, Hari-Sukhmani and Thaikuddam Bridge.

Prema Sagar, founder trustee, Genesis Foundation, said, “We truly believe that music has the power to unite people across the world. We were able to save 25 children through funds raised from last year’s KRBF. We are hoping to save many more this year with the help of our supporters and all the bands”.

Sukhmani Malik from Hari and Sukhmani Band said, “As artists, we have had the opportunity to perform for our fans across the globe. Performing at the KRBF is a first for us, we are thrilled to be a part of it as the proceeds from this event are going to help children with heart disorders. We look forward to meeting our fans and other artists who will join in the initiative with us”.

Kriti Makhija, senior volunteer, said they receive tremendous response from Chandigarh. The foundation, she said, started in May 2001 with the motto ‘Life is Precious’. ‘’We feel no child should die because of lack of funds for treatment. We started with this motto and today after 18 years of working we are in the final years where we exclusively focussed on working with children of Congenital Heart Defects which means any kind of heart defects like hole in the heart, two complex surgeries of heart so we coordinate with these children exclusively since 2016. The children we work with are from under-privileged families with a monthly income of less than Rs 10,000.’’