Chandigarh: For this artist, greatest reward is painting birds, glimpses of nature

“TO FIND the universal elements enough; to find the air and the water exhilarating; to be refreshed by a morning walk or an evening saunter… to be thrilled by the stars at night; to be elated over a bird’s nest or a wildflower in spring – these are some of the rewards of the simple life,” said John Burroughs. For Rabani Bhagat, who specialises in miniature style water colour paintings, the greatest reward is painting birds and glimpses of nature. The larger idea of painting birds is to spread awareness about how certain species of birds are in danger, given the rapid depletion of their habitats.

As part of her first exhibition in Chandigarh (on till January 10), Bhagat has exhibited paintings of endangered and rare species of eagles, hornbills, owls and delightful hummingbirds. “Painting is meditation. One cannot describe the beauty of art in a few words for it is beyond description. It is a satisfaction which one can only feel and cannot express in words. One must be thankful if he or she is an artist,” says Bhagat, adding that there is so much to capture in nature.