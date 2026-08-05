Beyond chandeliers: 10 interior lighting techniques for an aesthetic and functional home

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Lighting is one of the most influential elements in interior design. Beyond providing visibility, it shapes the atmosphere, highlights architectural details, enhances colours and materials and influences how you experience a space. Lighting can create drama, warmth, intimacy, or draw focus, depending on the room’s intended purpose. A successful lighting scheme balances aesthetics with functionality, ensuring spaces are both visually appealing and comfortable to use.
Here are 5 ideas that can work for your home:
Maximise natural light wherever possible: There is no replacement for natural light. Design for larger windows and unobstructed openings to bring daylight in. It improves colour rendering, reduces energy use and sets the base tone for the room.
Layer lighting at different heights: Mix ambient, task, and accent lighting, and layer it vertically. Use table lamps, wall sconces, and chandeliers along with ceiling lights. This creates depth, avoids a flat look, and makes a space feel lived-in.
Use lighting to highlight key features: Direct accent light toward artwork, textured walls, or statement objects only. For general illumination, rely on softer sources like table lamps and sconces instead of harsh technical spots.
Choose the right colour temperature: Select warm lighting for relaxed and inviting spaces, and cooler lighting for areas that require concentration. Keep colour temperatures consistent within one space for a cohesive design language.
Incorporate dimmers where possible: Dimmers provide flexibility by allowing lighting levels to adapt to different moods, occasions, and times of day, improving both comfort and energy efficiency.
Don’t rely only on technical or ceiling-mounted lights: A single overhead fixture or only recessed spots create flat, harsh illumination and unwanted shadows. Table lamps, wall sconces and chandeliers don’t create harsh shadows like technical lights and help build a more comfortable atmosphere.
Don’t over-light the space: Excessive brightness can make interiors feel sterile and uncomfortable. Lighting should enhance the environment without overwhelming it.
Don’t ignore glare and harsh shadows: Poor fixture placement can cause visual discomfort and reduce usability. Layering light at different heights helps minimize direct glare and hard shadowing.
Don’t mix inconsistent colour temperatures: Combining very warm and very cool light sources in the same area can create visual confusion and disrupt the overall aesthetic of the space.
Don’t treat lighting or daylight as an afterthought: Natural light, window sizes and fixture locations should be planned from the earliest stages of design. Early planning ensures architecture and lighting work seamlessly together.
Shabnam Gupta is an interior designer-entrepreneur and founder of the retail brand Peacock Life and one of India’s most respected design studios the orange lane. Over a career spanning more than two decades, Gupta has designed award-winning homes, hospitality destinations and luxury commercial environments