Beyond chandeliers: 10 interior lighting techniques for an aesthetic and functional home

Natural light, window sizes and fixture locations should be planned from the earliest stages of design. (Credit: The Orange Lane)

Lighting is one of the most influential elements in interior design. Beyond providing visibility, it shapes the atmosphere, highlights architectural details, enhances colours and materials and influences how you experience a space. Lighting can create drama, warmth, intimacy, or draw focus, depending on the room’s intended purpose. A successful lighting scheme balances aesthetics with functionality, ensuring spaces are both visually appealing and comfortable to use.

Here are 5 ideas that can work for your home:

Maximise natural light wherever possible: There is no replacement for natural light. Design for larger windows and unobstructed openings to bring daylight in. It improves colour rendering, reduces energy use and sets the base tone for the room.