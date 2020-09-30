scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
‘Chandamama’ Shankar, illustrator of Vikram-Betal, passes away

Born in a village near Erode, Tamil Nadu, Shankar's passion for art developed right from his childhood

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 30, 2020 3:56:29 pm
chandamama shankarChandamama Shankar passed away on September 29, 2020. (Source: KISHORENAICK1/Twitter)

Karatholuvu Chandrasekaran Shivashankaran, a prominent Indian artist, passed away at his residence in Chennai on September 29, 2020, at the age of 96.

Sivasankaran was popularly known as ‘Chandamama’ Shankar for his invaluable contributions to the Indian magazine Chandamama. He was the artist behind the signature painting of Vikram and Betal series that featured in the magazine, among many others that he created. At the time of his demise, he was the last of the original Chandamama team.

Born in a village near Erode, Tamil Nadu, Shankar’s passion for art developed right from his childhood. For his history exams, he would draw sketches of famous historical characters. After completing his grade 12 qualifying exam, he joined the Government College of Fine Arts, Chennai. His first job was with a then-prominent magazine Kalaimagal, before Chandamama made him a household name. He worked with the magazine for nearly 60 years, until it shut down in 2012.

Read| Chandamama’s key patents lie locked up in Mumbai building

Some of his other notable paintings included his depiction of the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata.

On his death, condolences poured in from across the country for the legendary painter.

