‘Chandamama’ Shankar, illustrator of Vikram-Betal, passes away

Chandamama Shankar passed away on September 29, 2020. (Source: KISHORENAICK1/Twitter)

Karatholuvu Chandrasekaran Shivashankaran, a prominent Indian artist, passed away at his residence in Chennai on September 29, 2020, at the age of 96.

Sivasankaran was popularly known as ‘Chandamama’ Shankar for his invaluable contributions to the Indian magazine Chandamama. He was the artist behind the signature painting of Vikram and Betal series that featured in the magazine, among many others that he created. At the time of his demise, he was the last of the original Chandamama team.

Born in a village near Erode, Tamil Nadu, Shankar’s passion for art developed right from his childhood. For his history exams, he would draw sketches of famous historical characters. After completing his grade 12 qualifying exam, he joined the Government College of Fine Arts, Chennai. His first job was with a then-prominent magazine Kalaimagal, before Chandamama made him a household name. He worked with the magazine for nearly 60 years, until it shut down in 2012.

Some of his other notable paintings included his depiction of the epics Ramayana and Mahabharata.

On his death, condolences poured in from across the country for the legendary painter.

Tributes to K C Shankeran who passed away yesterday. The Artist and Editor “Chandamama”… the generation of 60 to 1990s grew up reading the hugely popular multilingual moral science magazine in our School… Times are moving… pic.twitter.com/WNMnTXqPeF — Bhaskar Rao IPS (@deepolice12) September 30, 2020

RIP Shankar. Nobody could match his beautiful drawings with Indian aesthetics in Chandamama.. Vikram Vetaal, the pricess, the venis, and those brave swashbuckling adventures. A piece of my childhood is gone forever. pic.twitter.com/TMwUKQd1S4 — Alok Sharma (@toonfactory) September 29, 2020

Chandamama magazine artist, illustrator of Vikram & Betal , KC Shivashankar passes away at 97. Childhood memories still alive because of Chandamama. Om Shanthi Shankar Sir 🙏 https://t.co/Fv32ATjnSX — MLK (@MLK77837996) September 30, 2020

#அம்புலிமாமா குழந்தைகளின் கனவுலகம்! #Ambulimama & #Chandamama was Marvel for 90’s Kids in Tamilnadu & Andhra Thanks for giving us interesting and resourcefull childhood, your drawings made us to visualise the stories taking us to it’s own world!#RIP Artist Shankar pic.twitter.com/WAaQL5J6tj — Lakshimi Narayanan (@Lakshimi) September 29, 2020

