Decoding the history of Chaap: The viral traditional Balochi war dance in Dhurandhar

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
A high-octane video of men performing a traditional Balochi dance in a cultural ensemble has taken over the internet — and for good reason. The sheer intensity of the performance, where men move in synchronised formation as part of a deeply rooted celebratory war tradition, is unlike anything most people have ever seen.
But why is it trending now? Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar features a scene that showcases this very dance tradition, with the movie sequence drawing inspiration from traditional war dances like Chaap, native to the Balochistan region spanning Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan.
The second part of the film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also features a scene in which men dance with rifles and fire, reflecting pride and courage and aligning with warrior traditions. It is a part of the Chaap dance form.
View this post on Instagram
Chaap is a form of dance performed in circle and accompanied with rhythmic clapping, often identified by the number of claps in a recurring grouping. The way women dance is a little different from men — they walk two steps behind during the dance and repeat their steps with a slight movement in a circle while clapping. In Balochi, the word chaap means clapping, and the film weaves together authentic cultural expression into its cinematic storytelling.
The different kinds of ‘Chaap‘ include Balochi Lewa, Hambo and Latti. Chaap is often performed with the accompaniment of musical instruments exclusive to the Balochi culture, as well as Balochi music, like Nar Sur, Suroz, Naal and Taboora.
Professor Priya Joshi, Academic Specialist – Dance, FLAME University added that once rooted in tribal war traditions, it has evolved into a collective cultural expression performed at weddings, festivals, and communal gatherings. Accompanied by the rhythmic beats of the dohol and the melodic strains of the suroz, Chaap involves progression from subtle steps to energetic jumps reflects both discipline and exuberance, while emphasising unity over individuality.
These dances are deeply embedded in the social fabric of Balochi life and the collective formations symbolize cohesion and continuity, while the interplay of rhythm and restraint mirrors a community ethos grounded in shared identity.
“The visual language of the dance which includes flowing robes, traditional turbans, and intricately embroidered garments with mirror work, further reinforces its cultural richness,” she said, further explaining that in today’s rapidly globalising world, Balochi dance stands as a powerful marker of belonging. It underscores how movement becomes a vessel for preserving heritage, enabling communities, especially in diaspora, to sustain and celebrate their cultural roots across generations.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.