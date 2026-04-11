Decoding the history of Chaap: The viral traditional Balochi war dance in Dhurandhar

A high-octane video of men performing a traditional Balochi dance in a cultural ensemble has taken over the internet — and for good reason. The sheer intensity of the performance, where men move in synchronised formation as part of a deeply rooted celebratory war tradition, is unlike anything most people have ever seen.

But why is it trending now? Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar features a scene that showcases this very dance tradition, with the movie sequence drawing inspiration from traditional war dances like Chaap, native to the Balochistan region spanning Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan.

The second part of the film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, also features a scene in which men dance with rifles and fire, reflecting pride and courage and aligning with warrior traditions. It is a part of the Chaap dance form.