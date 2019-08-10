Cat Among Pigeon

In the office, where he works as a CA Final student, Suraj Parasnis was placing plus and minus signs on tax sheets in December when he received a phone call from playwright Siddhesh Purkar. The latter had completed a new script titled Kabootar Ja Ja, and wanted Parasnis to direct it. That is how Parasnis first met Suman Sharma, a fictional protagonist whose dead body is lying in a parking lot surrounded by thousands of pigeons. All efforts by the police to drive away the birds have been in vain.

Advertising

“I became quite fond of her,” says Parasnis. The connect with the character is evident in the thriller, a solo that actor Dipti Mahadev carries with flair for over an hour. Parasnis begins with over-the-top acting and light and sound sequences to highlight the sensational nature of the death. The melodrama is turned down when the scene shifts to Sharma’s home as she sends off her husband and her son in the morning but the emotional intensity remains high.

Sharma is a housewife who spends a lot of her time indoor, alone, talking to pigeons and watching Crime Patrol. What drives her over the edge is revealed as the play travels through time and place, taking the audience on a journey through patriarchal norms, suppressed dreams, reality shows, economic migration and loneliness, among others. In one scene, Sharma’s isolation is depicted through fairy lights that represent the illumination of Mumbai, where she lives. “Suraj has a quality of designing plays with microscopic attention to detail. He zooms into moments. He knows audiences and likes to entertain them,” says Mahadev, who played the lead in Item, a play about a B-grade Bollywood actress, which won the Best Play at Mahindra Excellence in Theatre Awards in 2018.

“When I make a play, I find an exciting point for myself first. With Kabootar Ja Ja, I wondered about Suman Sharma’s obsession with pigeons. Yeh itni pagal kaise ho sakti hai? I gradually realised what happens when people like Suman don’t leave their homes for a long time. What do they do in all those hours?” says Parasnis.

Advertising

The play never forgets it is a thriller. It moves swiftly, as if it were on wheels, and keeps the tension taut. “I am a firm believer in Entertainment Quotient (EQ). I hate it when the energy of a play goes down and people start looking at their phones. My aim is to hold your attention, and only then can I say something serious. We do this with strong performance and stage, sound and light design, among others,” he says.

Parasnis has been directing plays since he was in Class XI, though his journey on stage started five years before when the classic Marathi mono-act , Varhad Nighalay Londonla was staged at his building society during Ganpati festival. “I remembered all the dialogues and started to practice in my home on my own. My father marked this and bought me a cassette of the play. I started to listen and direct myself, experimenting and attending competitions. My father saw how passionate I was about theatre, how I forgot everything else, and sent me to a children’s theatre workshop. Theatre has become like breathing. If I don’t do it, I won’t exist,” he says.

Parasnis is acting in a play, Mickey, about three men who run a barber’s shop and find themselves with a dead body, and Anathema, a horror comedy about a group of college students whose shared apartment is also home to a supernatural being. The former is a dark comedy and the latter, a horror comedy, but both are founded on serious concerns — human response to stress and parenting, respectively — that hit the audience only after the play is over. Parasnis’s previous collaborations with Purkar include Patient, a sensitive portrayal of the final days of a man battling cancer, and Kabaadi Uncut, about a 14-year-old ragpicker named Barbie. Both plays have won Parasnis the Best Director Award at Thespo, one of India’s more important youth theatre festivals in Mumbai.

At the Saarang Festival in Pune in February, he presented Daavikadun Chauthi Building, about events unfolding in four homes of a residential society. He was the youngest director in a festival that boasted some of the stalwarts of Indian theatre — Atul Kumar, Sunil Shanbagh, Mohit Takalkar and Koumarane Valvane. He has shared space with Om Puri and Naseeruddin Shah at the Centrestage Festival in Mumbai.

“I know that everything in a play is completely unreal but something gives it a feeling that it is real, and it has an impact on the audience for that hour. Any person, when he braves the traffic and the rain to buy tickets to a play, trusts my team and me with one hour of his or her life. He watches what we have to show. He listens to dialogues that my playwright friend has written for me and the actor has spoken. That is the driving force for me,” he says.

Kabootar Ja Ja will be staged at Sudarshan Rangmanch, Pune on August 10 and 11, 7.30 pm. Entry: Rs 150