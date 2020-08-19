British Museum undergoes cleaning to remove lockdown dust

Collection manager Evan York dusts a colossal guardian lion that symbolised Ishtar, the Assyrian goddess of war, (around 865-860 BC), in the Egyptian Sculpture Gallery at the British Museum in London. (Yui Mok/PA via AP)

Just like everything else in the world, museums, too, have been reeling under the lockdown pressure. While most museums have shut down temporarily to keep the crowd away, others have switched to virtual-reality tours to keep museum lovers entertained. The famous British Museum, meanwhile, has been using this time to undergo the biggest deep-cleaning in decades, to do away with the dirt and dust that have accumulated in the period of lockdown.

According to The Independent, a team of experts have been tasked with the cleaning job, so as to ensure there is no surface damage of the museum’s exhibits by potentially dangerous dust particles. The outlet reports that over 30 staff members have been cleaning the museum’s collections for over three weeks now.

Situated in London, UK, the museum was closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year. But, it is set to open its doors to visitors once again, beginning August 27.

As per the report published in the news outlet, British Museum’s preventative conservator and dust expert Fabiana Portoni has said that the build-up of dust on ancient artefacts can cause long-term damage, and in order to prevent it, the clean-up is a must. She said the closure had provided an unprecedented opportunity for a thorough deep clean.

“A lot of these objects, to be able to clean them, they require ladders and different equipment and we have to do it before opening or after opening, so the timing is a little bit reduced. But now, because we are closed, we can spend hours cleaning and there’s no rush, so it is a good opportunity for that,” she was quoted as saying.

The tickets for the museums’s reopening day have already been sold out.

