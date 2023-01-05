scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

British Museum says in ‘constructive’ discussions over Parthenon marbles

Greece has repeatedly called for the permanent return of the sculptures that British diplomat Lord Elgin removed from the imposing Parthenon temple in Athens in the early 19th century, when he was ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, which then ruled Greece.

British Museum, Parthenon MarblesFive girls walk in a single file, part of a collection of stone objects, inscriptions and sculptures, known as the Elgin Marbles displayed at the Parthenon Marbles' hall at the British Museum. (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo)
The British Museum said on Wednesday it was holding “constructive discussions” with Greece over the Parthenon Sculptures amid renewed speculation that the 2,500-year-old marbles could soon be returned to Athens.

The Greek government said last month it was in talks over their repatriation, and Britain’s Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday that an agreement had been drawn up between the museum’s chairman, former finance minister George Osborne, to allow them to be returned as part of an exchange deal.

The paper reported such an arrangement, which would in effect be a loan arrangement, could be concluded soon. However, Greek officials have said discussions were at a preliminary stage.

British Museum, Parthenon Marbles A man looks at the Parthenon Marbles, a collection of stone objects, inscriptions and sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles, on show at the British Museum in London. (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo)

“We’ve said publicly, we’re actively seeking a new Parthenon partnership with our friends in Greece and as we enter a new year constructive discussions are ongoing,” the British Museum said in a statement.

The museum, custodian of the “Elgin Marbles” which include about half of the 160-metre (525-ft) frieze that adorned the Parthenon, has always ruled out a permanent return for the sculptures, saying they were legally acquired and UK law prevented it from breaking up its collection.

A spokesperson for the Greek government said there had not been any further discussions with British government officials recently, but its request for the return of the sculptures was ongoing.

“There hasn’t been a new development on this front,” the spokesperson said. “The government with professionalism and full respect for all the parameters of this issue will continue to pursue the best possible result, aiming at the reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures.”

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 19:30 IST
New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
