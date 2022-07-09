scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Instead of groom’s name, this bride got iconic artworks on her hands for her bridal Mehendi

"Weddings can be anxiety-inducing. Especially if things aren’t in your control and are being orchestrated by the families. This is part of the many little things I did to calm myself down and add a touch of Anjali to each ceremony," shared Anjali Tapadiya

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 9, 2022 2:20:45 pm
Anjali TapadiyaAnjali Tapadiya's unique mehendi is worth taking a look at (Source: Anjali Tapadiya/Instagram;Kamal Mehendi Artist)

While Mehendi has been popular, the craze for bridal Mehendi designs has created quite a frenzy in the past few years. In fact, brides-to-be go the extra length to customise their designs to appear unique and different in the run-up to their big day. To make the event memorable, many depict their love stories or add their partner’s initials.

However, Anjali Tapadiya chose to pick a few of her favourite artworks of iconic artists for her Mehendi design. These included famous creations like Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night, Gustav Klimt’s The Kiss, Hokusai’s The Great Wave of Kanagawa, Keith Haring’s Graffiti, Pablo Picasso’s Femme Au Collier Jaune and Michelangelo’s The Creation of Adam.

 

A post shared by Anjali (@anjalitapadiya)

“Everyone asked me where I hid the groom’s name in my Mehendi. I did not. This is what I did instead,” she shared a glimpse of the artworks in an Instagram reel which has gone viral with over 43K likes.

Her groom and now husband managed to identify all the artworks accurately, she said in the post. “Aaakarsh Tandon identified the art accurately. Love is strong with this one.”

According to the new bride, it was the perfect way to beat the wedding anxiety. “Weddings can be anxiety-inducing. Especially if things aren’t in your control and are being orchestrated by the families. This is part of the many little things I did to calm myself down and add a touch of Anjali to each ceremony,” she shared on the post.

Kamal Mehendi Artist who put the Mehendi for Anjali told indianexpress.com that in her 30 years of experience as a Mehendi artist, this was the first time she did such a unique customised design.

 

A post shared by Kamal Clara (@kclara15)

“Over the call with Anjali’s aunt, I was aware that the bride needed customised henna for her wedding that involved the paintings. On her Mehendi day on June 8, 2022, I met and spoke to Anjali where she shared the painting references for henna and it was done on spot. This type of customised henna with world-famous paintings was my first and I’m grateful to Anjali who was truly supportive and cooperative to create such an art,” said the Bengaluru-based artist, who usually gets requests for wedding ritual themes and memorable moments of the couples.

