‘Bought it at 20’: Inside Dia Mirza’s nature-inspired Mumbai home

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Dia Mirza recently gave a tour of her eco-friendly house, highlighting the importance of personal storytelling and greenery in an urban space. In a YouTube video, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan visited the home of the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor, sharing glimpses of her lifestyle.
The tour opens with a wooden door with a facade, immediately grabbing attention. Defined by warm wooden elements, oversized windows and abundant indoor greenery, the home reflected Dia’s love for nature and art. The actor described the residence as her refuge from the chaos of city life.
During the tour, Dia revealed that the house holds special emotional significance as it is the first home ever owned by a woman in her family. She purchased it at the age of 20 with earnings from her second film, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.
The living space resembles a tiny nursery. Every corner of it embraces natural light and greenery. Window gardens filled with lush plants, while carefully collected artworks and layered décor add warmth and character throughout the space.
The house follows an open-floor layout, opening from a compact lobby into an expansive living and dining area. High ceilings, textured walls, and large glass windows overlooking the garden create an inviting atmosphere.
Far from minimalist, Dia’s interiors celebrate maximalism through layered textures and curated details. The living room features a personal library wall, vintage and contemporary lighting, plush rugs, cosy seating areas and a teakwood dining table.
However, Dia’s London-inspired vintage kitchen and a family photo wall are highlights of the house. Located in the lobby, the wall gives glimpses of her journey through photographs from childhood to the present day, including memories of her biological father, Frank, a German artist and architect. Dia shared that preserving these photographs helps her stay connected to her roots and identity.
The actor also revealed that while she maintains a separate maternal home, this residence has become her emotional “maika,” where her mother currently lives.
The kitchen, on the other hand, reflects Dia’s love for minimalism and art. It features glossy white ceramic tiles, giving it a vintage look, while the wooden cabinets maintain the overall aesthetic of the space. The kitchen also features numerous fridge magnets on the refrigerator. One of the standouts in the kitchen is earthenware clay jars placed on a wooden plank attached to the wall. Above the sink is a farmhouse-style chandelier with a rustic wooden beam base and four hanging cage lights.
Sukriti Sharma, Interior Designer, Partner at Plüsch, shared her insights on kitchen trends that are worth investing in. “A kitchen is a long-term investment, so it is important to create a foundation that feels timeless. Neutral palettes, durable materials, and functional layouts tend to remain relevant far longer than seasonal design trends,” she said.
She further shared smart technologies that are essential for modern kitchens. “Built-in appliances, integrated lighting systems, and advanced cabinet mechanisms are becoming standard in premium kitchens. Smart appliances also offer greater control, efficiency, and ease of use through connected technologies,” Sharma added.