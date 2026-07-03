‘Bought it at 20’: Inside Dia Mirza’s nature-inspired Mumbai home

Dia Mirza recently gave a tour of her eco-friendly house, highlighting the importance of personal storytelling and greenery in an urban space. In a YouTube video, filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan visited the home of the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor, sharing glimpses of her lifestyle.

The tour opens with a wooden door with a facade, immediately grabbing attention. Defined by warm wooden elements, oversized windows and abundant indoor greenery, the home reflected Dia’s love for nature and art. The actor described the residence as her refuge from the chaos of city life.

Living space resembling a tiny sanctuary

During the tour, Dia revealed that the house holds special emotional significance as it is the first home ever owned by a woman in her family. She purchased it at the age of 20 with earnings from her second film, Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge.