After China, Bob Dylan’s artwork ‘Retrospectrum’ will be on display in the US this year

A lot of Dylan's work is a reflection of his time spent travelling within the US, with a deep sense of interest for the American scene. (Photo: Instagram/@bobdylan)

The largest collection of American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan’s artwork will be on display this year in the US. Titled ‘Retrospectrum‘, it covers almost six decades of Dylan’s art, featuring more than 120 of the visual artist’s paintings, drawings, and sculptures.

According to reports, the collection will build on the original Retrospectrum exhibition, which was held in Shanghai, China, in 2019. It is being said that this new version will feature his never-before-seen pieces along with some additional artworks from a brand-new series called ‘American Pastoral‘.

Retrospectrum will make its debut in Miami, at Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum on November 30, 2021, and will continue till April 17, 2022.

Picture provided and painted by Bob Dylan in 2019, called “Sunset, Monument, Valley”. The largest collection of Bob Dylan’s artwork ever seen will go on display later this year in the U.S. (Bob Dylan via AP) Picture provided and painted by Bob Dylan in 2019, called “Sunset, Monument, Valley”. The largest collection of Bob Dylan’s artwork ever seen will go on display later this year in the U.S. (Bob Dylan via AP)

It is said that a lot of Dylan’s work is a reflection of his time spent travelling within the US, with a deep sense of interest in the American scene. As such, this new collection will be no different. Reports suggest that while one addition, called ‘One Too Many’ from 2020, features a man slumped over a smoky bar counter at night, another titled ‘Subway Cityscape’, also from 2020, features Dylan’s love for ‘industrial urban city scenes’.

Picture provided and painted by Bob Dylan in 2020, called “One Too Many”. (Bob Dylan via AP) Picture provided and painted by Bob Dylan in 2020, called “One Too Many”. (Bob Dylan via AP)

A man of many talents, reports suggest that besides his journey through the artistic landscape, Dylan’s new exhibition will also feature curated immersive displays of his music and literary works adding meaning to his impact on pop-culture spanning many, many years.

Picture provided and painted by Bob Dylan in 2020, called “New York Subways”. (Bob Dylan via AP) Picture provided and painted by Bob Dylan in 2020, called “New York Subways”. (Bob Dylan via AP)

The Nobel laureate will turn 80 in May 2021. Ever since his debut exhibition in 2007 — called ‘The Drawn Blank Series‘ — happened in Germany, he has garnered a lot of appreciation for his art. His work has also been showcased in London’s National Portrait Gallery, the National Gallery of Denmark, the Palazzo Reale in Milan and the Shanghai exhibition at Modern Art Museum which, in 2019, was ‘the most visited exhibition in the city’.

