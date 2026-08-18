Black walls, solar heating and student-led learning: Inside Sonam Wangchuk’s school in Ladakh

On the outskirts of Leh, Sonam Wangchuk’s school, Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), offers a different idea of what an educational institute can look like. Founded in 1988, the solar-powered school inspired the plot of Rajkumar Hirani’s blockbuster hit 3 Idiots, starring Aamir Khan.

“The Campus is solar-powered and solar-heated; students learn ancient Ladakhi songs, dance and history alongside modern academic knowledge; and the students mainly manage, run and maintain the campus,” the official website of SECMOL reads.

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At SECMOL, learning extends beyond textbooks and classrooms, with the campus itself becoming a lesson in sustainability, community living, and co-existing with nature. In a YouTube video shared 4 years ago, vlogger Akriti Rathore shared that the school is managed by its students.