Black piano, balcony views and a neutral palette: Inside Shreya Ghoshal’s Santa Cruz home

Farah Khan and her cook Dilip recently gave us a tour of Shreya Ghoshal’s Mumbai home on their YouTube channel. Walking in, the Bollywood playback singer shared that she and her family shifted from Chembur to this Santa Cruz apartment back in 2012. The decor is contemporary, with a colour palette of neutrals — beige, ivory, terracotta and earth tones setting the mood for a cosy time.

The plush sofas face the balcony instead of a television, and a sleek black piano lets Ghoshal practise her tunes or simply entertain guests during gatherings and celebrations. Framed artworks, overhead fixtures and warm ambient lighting complement sculptural wooden furniture that adds depth and character to the space.

Take a look inside Shreya Ghoshal’s home. (YouTube/Farah Khan) Take a look inside Shreya Ghoshal’s home. (YouTube/Farah Khan)

Amita Trehan, Founder and Principal Interior Designer at Bravura Design Solutions, said colour, lighting, textures and furniture placement need to work together to create a room that feels calm and comfortable.

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The expert highlighted that colour sets a room’s overall visual mood. While white and beige are commonly associated with calming interiors, she believes living spaces can also incorporate muted and deeper shades.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

“Peaceful does not have to mean beige or white,” she told indianexpress.com. Trehan also suggested shades such as muted olive, sage, dusty blue, warm taupe and earthy tones. Even deeper colours, she added, can create a ‘cocooning environment’, provided they complement the room’s natural and artificial light.

Living area. (YouTube/Farah Khan) Living area. (YouTube/Farah Khan)

Balcony

The expansive balcony, with potted plants and wrought-iron chairs, is the perfect place to unwind after a long day and catch up with friends and family over tea or coffee.

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Balcony. (YouTube/Farah Khan) Balcony. (YouTube/Farah Khan)

Lighting, meanwhile, can significantly influence how a room transitions from daytime to bedtime. Rather than relying on one bright light source, Amita recommended using different levels of lighting depending on the time of day and activity.

According to her, textures are another important component of a calming room. “Instead of allowing a neutral colour palette to make the room appear flat, incorporating different materials can add warmth and visual depth,” she concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.