Big Little Lies Season 2: Refashioning female companionships and jostling with secrets and lies

One of the most satisfying bits about the first season of HBO’s Big Little Lies was unquestionably Perry Wright’s fall at the end. As Wright (Alexander Skarsgård), the seemingly charming and monstrous husband of Celeste Wright (Nicole Kidman) fell down the stairs — bloody, messy and marred — and the five women, clad in their ostentatious costumes, looked on, the already dramatic scene elevated to a spectacle: making spectators out of the audience, creating a shared sense of schadenfreude. The show, that over the course of seven episodes jostled with both women companionship and trauma as its primary themes, concluded with the triumph of unforeseen women solidarity.

The second season then hinges largely on these women, their ability to have each other’s backs in order to safeguard their secret and, in turn, themselves. Continuing in a similar vein, the second season is still headlined by these five women, the status-quo of their relationship not vastly different from it was. And yet, something has changed: their bond that was initially laced with a hint of compulsion (posited in the sleepy town, they are more friends out of circumstances than choice) now has a sense of obligation embedded in it. By doing this, the show not only treats female friendship as a site of comfort but transforms it into something acutely and indispensable to women, one that replicates, if not in structure, but in ethos, that of a family.

Families seem to be falling apart in Monterey. If the first season was about lies, the second season seems to be about those lies, showing up, one after the other, threatening to dismantle familiar and filial ties. Wrestling with guilt, Bonnie (Zoë Kravitz) appears detached and distant. Trying to evade a confrontation with her husband and unable to confide in him, she seems like a far-removed shadow of her former self. Her husband is clueless and concerned, her daughter feels her parents are getting a divorce. Renata (Laura Dern) finds herself in an unexpected financial and emotional lurch after her husband is arrested for fraud. And yet in the midst of a brawl in episode three, it is revealed that her husband is nursing a bigger grouse against her for being supposedly indifferent. “You are here, you are there. You are everywhere but you are never present. I feel it,” he says, and then when asked if her daughter said so, he adds, with the admixture of authority and hurt, “I am saying it. Your husband is saying it.”

But the hardest blows are reserved for Celeste (Nicole Kidman) and Madeline (Reese Witherspoon). The presence of Perry’s mother Mary Louise (Meryl Streep) turns out to be threatening for Celeste. Unconvinced of the circumstances in which her son died, Louise’s visit is more to seek answers than to affectionately and unquestionably care for her grandchildren. The hardly functional but the stable marriage of Ed (Adam Scott) and Madeline too appears to be crumbling. The lies, told by them, seem to be coming back at them.

And yet, it is precisely that lie, proliferated into many, that seems to conversely strengthening their bond. These women, the Monterey Five, were primarily identified as mothers. The school served as the meeting ground for their kids and their friends. But by committing the lie together, the women seem to alienate themselves from everybody else. In their inability to share it and the urgency to protect it, they are inadvertently turning their backs on their families and, having no one else, are hurtling towards each other. The secret that they are protecting, for better or worse, has made co-conspirators and compatriots out of them, deriving a private sense of loyalty from them, compelling one to watch the back of the other.

Their interpersonal relationships, with its roots soaked in secrets and compulsion, have begun to curiously resemble the structure of an insular community, a family even, of which they are members and gate-keepers. The presence of such an-female, self-contained unit poses as much a threat to disassemble their individual families as much the latter presents a scare to explode the former: each existing as an antithetical counterpart to the other.

This is sublimated in the final showdown between Ed and Madeline at the end of the second episode. By the end of it, Ed is privy to two secrets: Perry is Ziggy’s father and his wife had been unfaithful to him. While Madeline had expectedly not shared the latter, she cites violation of Jane’s privacy as the reason for not sharing the former. In the tirade that follows, it becomes evident that Ed is equating both as similar instances of betrayal of trust from his wife: For him, Madeline’s fundamental deceit has been to keep things away from him, of prioritising others over him. “What are we, people who keep secrets from each other? Is that our thing now?” he says, astounded on seeing a stranger in place of his wife.

The show, it seems, is quietly trying to refashion the idea of female companionship as we understand it. It is doing so by stripping it of its superfluousness and benignity popular culture often associates it with, making it urgent, imperative and bold. The idea of a group of women guarding a secret together might not bear much novelty, but what lends ingenuity, in this case, is women being the perpetrator and the guardians of the secret, and not holding another man, in whatever capacity, as an accomplice, alibi or a saviour. The consequent bond formed (by the elimination of a man) undercuts, at least seemingly, other heterogeneous factors like racial politics, and focusses unflinchingly on their shared gender as the sole reason for (the need to be) having each other’s back.

Notwithstanding the many different ways in which their relationships are bound to change, their bond for now, coloured in darker undertones, refuses to be viewed as an additional unit to their familial ties. Rather, its self-containment nature seems to render their individual families extraneous. The prospect of such a self-reliant all-female community, even if not materialised, is frightening, thrilling and exhilarating.