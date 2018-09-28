Head to the IGNCA complex in Delhi to experience the Bhutanese way of life

The Bhutan Week at IGNCA started on September 23 and will end on September 30, 2018. (Source: File Photo) The Bhutan Week at IGNCA started on September 23 and will end on September 30, 2018. (Source: File Photo)

To commemorate 50 years of formal diplomatic relations between Bhutan and India from 1968 to 2018, The Royal Bhutanese Embassy in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs of India, the Indian Council of Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the IGNCA has organised the Bhutan Week with the theme “Bhutan Week Culture & Happiness”, showcasing the unique culture of Bhutan through the arts and crafts, cultural performance, Bhutanese cuisine, fashion, films, tourism and trade at the IGNCA complex in New Delhi.

The program that started on September 23 will come to an end on September 30. It kicks off every day at 10 am and carries on until 6 pm. The Bhutan Week is mainly held for the people of India but will also be open to other visitors and the entry is free for all.

According to the Embassy website, “The event will have a cross-section of 300 participants from Bhutan who will showcase Bhutan’s rich culture and the Bhutanese way of life.”

The ongoing Bhutan Week will focus on 15 themes including Bhutan’s 13 forms of arts and crafts, mask and folk dances, living spiritual heritage, Bhutanese films, cuisine, fashion, trade, contemporary art, tourism, Bhutanese textiles and emerging fashion, Bhutanese highland culture, traditional medicine, photo exhibition and several other interesting activities.

The Embassy website mentions the main objectives of Bhutan Week are “to celebrate the special friendship between Bhutan and India, generate greater appreciation in India for Bhutan as a genuine and friendly neighbour of India, promote Bhutan’s rich culture and the Bhutanese way of life, and to promote greater people-to-people relations and expand business-to-business relations between Bhutan and India.”

Looking at the Bhutan Week as a “timely celebration of the special friendship and cooperation between Bhutan and India”, Bhutan Week encompassing a range of events is the largest event on Bhutanese culture to be ever held in India.

According to the site, “These events will also give students, youth, and the friendly people of India insights into Bhutan’s tangible as well as intangible cultural heritage, creating a platform for the exchange of ideas and the promotion of friendship.”

