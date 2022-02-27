Singapore group depicts Indian influence on Southeast Asian art, culture through Bharatanatyam routine

February 27, 2022 10:30:43 pm
The influence of Indian art, heritage and culture on Southeast Asia was recreated in a Bharatanatyam dance performance – dotting the monuments and temples across Cambodia, Indonesia, Thailand and Vietnam – at Singapore’s iconic Victoria Theatre.
Apsaras Arts Dance Company showcased the beauty of temple architecture in the dance on Friday night as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations by the Indian High Commission here in the run up to India’s 75 years of Independence.
View this post on Instagram
Leading some 200 invited guests to the performance, High Commissioner P Kumaran applauded the Singapore-based Indian classical dancers for putting together the performance during the pandemic.
Aravinth Kumarasamy, an award-winning Art Director of Apsaras Arts, elaborated on his group’s dance journey, which includes performances in Europe and Asia, celebrating India’s great and grand monuments – the temples, the architecture of which has spread across Southeast Asia over the centuries.
He highlighted Indonesia’s Borobudur Temple complex, which reflects Indian art.
The Borobudur, a 7th-century Mahayana Buddhist temple in Magelang Regency, in Central Java, is the world’s largest Buddhist temple complex of nine stacked platforms, six square and three circular, topped by a central dome.
📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-