Bhajan Sopori, the musical bond between Kashmir and rest of the country, passes away

Often in his live performances, santoor exponent Bhajan Sopori played a ‘Kashmiri dhun’, with his baaj (playing style) steeped in a unique combination of Sufiyana qalam and Hindustani classical music. While the benevolence of his music took one to the grand sweep of the mountains in the valley and its tranquil waters with just a few strokes of the mallets on his trapezoid hammered dulcimer, it almost always reminded one of the Sopori’s greatest gift to the country – of being a significant musical link among those who live in the Valley and that of fostering a bond between the valley and rest of the nation for over half a century amid some of the most difficult and painful years.

Sopori died today of multi-organ failure at Fortis Memorial Hospital in Gurgaon. He was being treated for colon cancer since February 2022. With the passing of one of the most famous classical musicians from the Valley, who came from a 300-year-old musical lineage from Sopore in Baramullah and played the music of the mystic and masters inspired by the beauteous surrounding, that vigour of the cultural connect will never be the same again. Sopori was 74 and is survived by his wife Aparna and son and santoor player Abhay Sopori.

Born and raised in Sopore, Pt Bhajan Sopori came from Kashmir’s Sufiana gharana, and was the eighth generation of santoor players in his family. He was initiated in santoor by his grandfather Pt Samsar Chand Sopori and later by his father and noted sitar exponent from Kashmir, Pt Shamboo Nath Sopori.

This was the 50s, a time when Bakshi Ghulam Mohammad had staged a coup and become the Prime Minister of Kashmir and had significantly involved himself in the promotion of arts in the valley. Sopori’s first performance was at the age of five in Srinagar in 1953. Later, he’d often perform in children’s programmes on Radio Kashmir, Srinagar. He continued to learn and hone his art for many years and, along with his father, worked on innovations to change the sound of the traditional santoor, originally used in temple music in Kashmir.

Back in the day, santoor sounded more staccato and could not attempt gamakas (oscillations) and glides. Like Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma from Jammu, who passed away last month, Sopori and his father tried to make the instrument more suitable for raagdari music and also continue playing sufiyana mausiqui. The bridges were increased to accommodate more octaves and sympathetic strings were added apart from a tumba (gourd) for better resonance. The attempt to play both styles resulted in a playing technique that bordered between classical and sufiyana. The mallets would be hit with intensity and the sound was boisterous and big. But sometimes, Sopori would give the softer notes, too, a nudge and it would sound straight out of the heart of Dal lake. This combination is what he referred to as the sopori baaj. Besides classical music, Sopori also worked in the field of Kashmiri folk music and composed a number of songs. He performed all over the world with the santoor and was awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1992 and a Padma Shri in 2004. He was awarded the Jammu and Kashmir State Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016.

In the music circles, Sopori’s rivalry with Sharma was well-known. Sopori often felt that Sharma was favoured more by the organisers and that his 300-year-old legacy was “sidelined”. He’d often clarify repeatedly that it was him who gave the first santoor performance in Srinagar, in 1953. Sharma’s first public performance came at 17 in Mumbai and because he was senior, he found recognition first. Sopori performed extensively in Kashmir in his growing up years, in the wondrous Nishat Gardens and Shalimar Gardens and by the time he began performing outside the Valley, Sharma had become a name to reckon with. The top spot remained elusive.

But Sopori will always be remembered, not just as a musical envoy from the Valley but as an intelligent artist with an academic bent of mind, and a significant name in the world of santoor, who took this complex 100-stringed instrument to great heights.