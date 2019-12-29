Catalysts for change: Bhai Jaitaji Foundation is working to create equal opportunities through education

The organisation is currently focusing on developing soft skills of 20 students who are gearing up for their internships and job placements. (Photo: File) The organisation is currently focusing on developing soft skills of 20 students who are gearing up for their internships and job placements. (Photo: File)

Striving to create an equal society through the medium of education is the Bhai Jaitaji Foundation. Set up in 2014, the NGO works for students with limited economic resources and gives them a platform to excel by providing them training and coaching for joint entrance tests such as IIT-JEE and NEET. The NGO, shares Harpal Singh is committed to the success of a large number of students from rural backgrounds, who don’t have the means to pay for coaching classes, with the Foundation providing promising students free residential facility and access to teachers, enabling them to complete their senior secondary education and simultaneously prepare for entrance examinations.

“We want these students, who have tremendous potential, to be at par with the others,” shares Singh, adding that the students from the Foundation have got admission in reputed professional colleges such as the IITs, NIT, PEC Chandigarh, AIIMS, Government Medical Colleges et al. From 2016 to 2019, out of the 107 students enrolled with the foundation, 97 students got admission to professional colleges.

The organisation is currently focusing on developing soft skills of 20 students who are gearing up for their internships and job placements. “As many of them are from a rural background, their exposure to urban life is limited, which can be a disadvantage when it comes to working in a professional environment,” says Singh. The work of the Foundation goes beyond helping students secure admissions, as teachers mentor them to develop effective communication skills required to excel in their careers.

B.N.S. Ahluwalia, Chairman of Bhai Jaitaji Foundation and former Director, PGI emphasised that apart from giving students equal opportunities in the field of education, there is a constant endeavour to ensure that these young men and women not only succeed in their careers, but in the future work towards the betterment of society and help others in similar situations. “We are proud of our students. We only provide them with resources, the hard work and commitment is theirs. They have put in their best efforts and we hope they can be the future change makers,” summed up Ahluwalia.

