Beyoncé releases new song on Juneteenth

According to a report in The Guardian, singer Beyoncé is all set to release a song titled, Black Parade. Prior to this, she had also lent her name to aid black-owned businesses by the same name. She chose the occasion of Juneteenth — a holiday celebrated to mark the official ending of slavery — to do so.

The Black Parade project will provide an online record of black-owned businesses. “Happy Juneteenth Weekend! I hope we continue to share joy and celebrate each other, even in the midst of struggle. Please continue to remember our beauty, strength and power. BLACK PARADE celebrates you, your voice and your joy and will benefit Black-owned small businesses,” she was quoted as saying. “Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right,” she added.

On May 25, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis after being restrained by the police. Video footages further revealed that the man, identified as George Floyd, was gasping for breath. Ever since then, support for Black Lives Matter has gained momentum all across the globe. The need for diversity has gained paramount importance.

The same report informs that Beyoncé’s BeyGood foundation had contributed towards relief work after the wreckage caused by the pandemic. Post Floyd’s demise, she minced no words in demanding “real justice”. Subsequently, several celebrities too have come forward, strengthening the anti-racism protests.

There also has been a renewed interest in diverse voices and need for representation in various forms of art.

