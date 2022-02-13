scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Must Read

Belgium museum returns painting to Jewish family after 71 years

The painting, of pink flowers in a blue vase by German artist Lovis Corinth, belonged to Gustav and Emma Mayer, who fled their Frankfurt home in 1938 to Brussels

By: Reuters | Brussels |
February 13, 2022 6:20:25 pm
Belgium art museum, painting, looted by Nazis, Jewish couple, Musees royaux des Beaux-Arts (Royal Museums of Fine Arts), stolen painting, indian express newsThe painting "Flowers" by Lovis Corinth is returned to representative and lawyer Imke Gielen of the descendants of the Jewish couple Gustav and Emma Mayer, more than 70 years after it was plundered by the Nazis during World War Two. (REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

Belgium’s leading art museum has returned a painting it held for 71 years to the great-grandchildren of a Jewish couple whose property was looted by the Nazis after they fled on the eve of World War Two.

The family’s Berlin-based law firm approached the Musees royaux des Beaux-Arts (Royal Museums of Fine Arts) over five years ago and on Thursday, after a briefing signing ceremony, workers took down the painting and wheeled it off to be packed.

ALSO READ |Massive personal collection of Black history memorabilia to hit the auction block

“Altogether the family is looking for 30 artworks,” said lawyer Imke Gielen. “This is the first that has been really identified because unfortunately we have no images of the missing paintings.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“None of the nine great-grandchildren, who live outside Belgium, were present on Thursday.

The painting, of pink flowers in a blue vase by German artist Lovis Corinth, belonged to Gustav and Emma Mayer, who fled their Frankfurt home in 1938 to Brussels until their passage to Britain in August 1939.

However, they were unable to take belongings, including the 30 paintings, which were plundered by the Nazis. Along those taken were the expressionist “Flowers” painted in 1913 by Corinth, most of whose work the Nazis condemned as “degenerate”.

Belgium art museum, painting, looted by Nazis, Jewish couple, Musees royaux des Beaux-Arts (Royal Museums of Fine Arts), stolen painting, indian express news The painting “Flowers” by Lovis Corinth at a ceremony at Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium in Brussels, Belgium. (REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

After the war, Belgian authorities failed to establish to whom it belonged and entrusted it to the museum in 1951, where it has since hung.

ALSO READ |Rare Franz Marc painting goes on sale after returning to family that fled Nazis

Museum chief Michel Draguet said it had been easier to find the original owners of artworks in the case of Jewish families living in Belgium, because of the archives and contacts.

“Here, it was impossible even to know if this work is coming from Germany, from another country,” Draguet told Reuters.

The museum, which appealed to the public in 2008 on its website for information on the painting, also launched on Thursday two rooms containing and addressing Nazi-looted art and works taken by Belgium during its colonial period.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Rashtrapati Bhawan
Mughal Garden in full bloom: Rashtrapati Bhawan to open for public on February 12

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 13: Latest News

Advertisement