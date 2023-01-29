Behind the Art: Why is Primavera by Sandro Botticelli one of the most controversial paintings in the world?

Primavera also known as ‘Spring’ is a large panel painting done by the Italian Renaissance painter Sandro Botticelli. Although it is not clear when the painting was done (during the later 1470s or early 1480s), it is known as one of the most written about and controversial paintings and also is allegedly the sister or ‘pair’ of the painting The Birth of Venus which was painted in 1486. Botticelli painted The Birth of Venus a few years after Primavera and used tempera paint which is a traditional medium which uses egg yolk as a binding medium. Worth millions of dollars and currently placed in Uffizi Gallery, in Florence, Italy, the painting depicts a group of figures from classical mythology in a garden. But why is this painting so controversial and why is it still so relevant?

Story Behind the Art



The origin of the painting itself has a lot of mysteries about it. It is commonly debated that the painting was commissioned by Lorenzo di Pierfrancesco de’ Medici—a part of Florence’s ruling family—as a gift for his new bride. During this time art was commissioned for Catholic churches and public buildings and was meant to convey a message to the mass. Thus, commissioning artwork for the private estate (Villa di Castello in this case) was very rare. Boticelli as an artist had begun to focus more on Greek and Roman mythology instead of Roman Catholicism and its iconography. This interest led him to paint Primavera and The Birth of Venus – both starring the Roman goddess of love, Venus. It is interesting to know that although this painting is inspired by classical mythology, no story showcases the scene shown in the painting. Art critics have long argued over various meanings of the painting, failing to come to any conclusions.

What does the painting show

The painting breathes the concept of Spring where the goddess of love and beauty Venus is featured in the centre of the painting. She is seen wearing the typical 15th-century Florence attire and she is standing in an arch beneath her son, Cupid, who aims his bow and arrow toward the Three Graces. In mythology, this trio of sisters often represents pleasure, chastity, and beauty, however, it is not clear which figure is representing what in the eyes of the painter. To the left of the Three Graces, is the messenger of the gods – Mercury—the Roman god of May— who is using his staff, to nudge away a cluster of small, grey clouds. On the right-hand side of the composition is Zephyr, the Greek god of the west wind, who is seen grabbing Chloris, a nymph associated with flowers. In mythology, she transforms into Flora, the goddess of spring, who is depicted to the left of the pair. Art historians are yet to find a mythological story that brings together all these characters in one place. What inspired Boticelli to bring them together is still a mystery that continues to baffle anyone interested in art and mythology. Botticelli also paid attention to the scene – he made sure to showcase a springtime scene that is set in a mythical forest. He painted roughly 500 identifiable plant species in the scene, including nearly 200 types of flowers – something which is still applaudable.

Why is it so controversial?

For such a beautiful painting which was meant for the private bedrooms of a newly-wed couple to be in the limelight and be controversial is strange. After it was revealed to the world, it instantly generated controversy for its mere interpretations. Some art historians say the painting depicts a group of mythical creatures who are together in a lush garden showcasing the spring fertility of the world and then some say the painting is more than a simple illustration of spring, and it represents the ideal of Neoplatonic love. During the Renaissance, Neoplatonic philosophy was popular and it focused on the perfect fusion of spirit and matter. Botticelli was greatly influenced by this type of philosophy. The Primavera is also controversial because it lacks data relating to the original composition. Though there is no definite source to prove any date, it is based on springtime’s growth. Botticelli’s work has also been criticised for being cold, flat, and unreal, far from the ideal of humanism that was so central to the Renaissance. The painting is valued as an example of humanism and Medici thought and influence. In the context of Botticelli’s works and life, it shows the battles between religious and secular power and thought in Florence’s history of Italy. To the art world, this painting is a celebration of springtime and the goddess Flora, the goddess of flowers. It is a powerful and beautiful painting, and the title alludes to May. It is a perfect example of classic symbolism and beauty.

Next up in Behind the Art: Why is Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I by Gustav Klimt so well-known? Why did Gustav Klimt paint the portrait of Adele Bloch Bauer and why is it worth $135 million?

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!