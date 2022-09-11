Behind the Art: Why is Diego Velázquez’s Las Meninas one of the most written about paintings of all time?

Las Meninas, Spanish for ‘The Ladies-in-waiting’, is a 1656 painting by Diego Velázquez, the leading artist of the Spanish Golden Age. It currently hangs in the Museo del Prado, Madrid, Spain, and is considered one of the most important paintings in Western art history. Worth millions of dollars, this life-size painting measures 318 cm × 276 cm (125.2 in × 108.7 in) and depicts the life in the court of King Philip IV of Spain. It has been over 350 years since this masterpiece was painted, yet it continues to fascinate art lovers and critics. According to a 1985 Illustrated London News poll of artists and critics, Las Meninas was voted the world’s ‘greatest’ painting. However, unlike others, this painting is not famous for what is known about it, rather it is the unknown that makes this so great. Often considered a time-travelling optical illusion, what are the mysteries of this painting that still intrigue millions across the world.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The story behind the art

Velázquez was appointed one of the King Philip IV of Spain’s court painters. According to historians, he became the King’s favourite so much that the King wanted only him to paint his portraits. Las Meninas depicts the main chamber in the Royal Alcazar of Madrid and presents several figures of the court. The painting is considered to be a snapshot of the court in which you see some figures looking out of the canvas towards the viewer, while others interact among themselves. The 5-year-old Infanta Margaret Theresa is surrounded by her entourage of maids of honour, a chaperone, a bodyguard, two dwarfs, and a dog. Behind them, you can see the artist himself working on a large canvas. In the mirror behind them all, you can see the reflection of the King and the Queen, as if they are overlooking the whole scene and the artist places the viewers in their position. It is said that the characters shown in the painting are important figures that hold a special position with the King. However, some historians believe that the artist wanted to show off his importance within the court by displaying his worthiness by painting a red cross on his chest which is the symbol of the Order of Santiago, a prestigious religious and military order. He was eventually admitted to the order in 1659. It was thought that he painted the red cross after his knighthood however, new conservation studies show that it was painted in 1656. Could it be that the artist was simply predicting his knighthood or pushing forward his agenda in front of the King? Some theories also claim that the painting was made after the artist was knighted and Las Meninas was a thank you gift to the King for his kindness. Regardless of when the artist painted this masterpiece, there are still many complex questions that remain unanswered 350 years later. Due to the complexity of composition between the painter, model and the viewer, one does not know who is looking at who and why.

The story behind the mirror

Worth millions of dollars, Las Meninas depicts the life in the court of King Philip IV of Spain. (Photo: museodelprado.es) Worth millions of dollars, Las Meninas depicts the life in the court of King Philip IV of Spain. (Photo: museodelprado.es)

Out of all the mysteries this painting holds, the mirror takes the lead. Scholars are still unsure whether the mirror reflects the real king and queen or a painted portrait of the couple. However, no such real portrait has been found of the couple. The mirror has forced historians to study the scale, geometry, and perspective of the painting. Some assume the couple was standing there and looking at the artist whilst he was painting, others say the princess refused to join a family portrait painting and her maid of honour is trying to persuade her. The chamberlain is another important aspect of the painting – is he entering the scene or exiting? Chamberlains are meant to open the passages for royals when they enter or exit the room. Due to the perspective of the painting, art lovers claim that the main focal point of the painting is the chamberlain who gives off a mysterious vibe.

Is Las Meninas a time-travelling optical illusion?

Art historians claim this piece is a time travel machine which teleports the viewer into the 17th-century court and shows the role of each character. Las Meninas is a visually stunning masterpiece which makes the viewer question whether he/she is in the painting or not. Rationally speaking, it is impossible to be in a painting from 1656 but the way the artist has made use of composition and the figures, viewers cannot determine where to place themselves concerning it. The realistic painting style does take us into a seventeenth-century painter’s studio. This painting does not have deep symbolism etched into it nor has anything to do with religion or societal issues. It is simply a portrayal of daily life. However, because it makes the viewers question where they stand, it becomes unforgettable. In Las Meninas, through the combination of optical illusion and the realistic portrayal of history, the viewers see themselves as part of a historical masterpiece, and thus it becomes etched into our minds.

Influence of the painting

Advertisement

Las Meninas gained popularity internationally in the 19th century during which Pablo Picasso became a huge fan of it. He painted 58 variations of the work in 1957. Several other artists became completely enamoured with the painting as well. Salvador Dalí painted his homage to the work in 1958 with a piece titled Velázquez Painting the Infanta Margarita With the Lights and Shadows of His Own Glory. The painting was also a great teaching tool for several artists. It helped them improve their techniques and learn how to enhance their portraits. This can be seen in John Singer Sargent‘s 1882 oil painting, The Daughters of Edward Darley Boit. Sargent’s use of space, moving from the dark background to the light foreground, loose brushstrokes, and composition of figures were influenced by Las Meninas.

Las Meninas has been and will always be one of the most widely analysed works due to the way its complex composition raises questions about reality and illusion, and the uncertain relationship it creates between the viewer and the figures depicted.

Next Up in Behind the Art: How did Claude Monet’s Impression, Sunrise spark the Impressionist movement?

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!