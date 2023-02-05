Behind the Art: Why is the Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, also known as ‘Mona Lisa of Austria’, by Gustav Klimt so well-known?

Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, also known as The Lady in Gold or The Woman in Gold, is a painting by Gustav Klimt which is worth $135 million. The portrait was commissioned by the sitter’s husband Ferdinand Bloch-Bauer, a Jewish banker and sugar manufacturer and was completed between 1903 and 1907. It currently is displayed in Neue Galerie, New York, United States of America and is one of the most talked about paintings to date not just because it was stolen by the Nazis in 1941 but also because the portrait is the final and most fully representative work of Klimt’s golden phase. But why did Klimt choose to paint Adele Bloch-Bauer and why is it worth $135 million?

Why did Gustav Klimt paint the portrait of Adele Bloch Bauer?

Artists tend to do portraits to either practice the technique or due to the fact that there is a mass appeal for them in the market. For Klimt, the reason for painting Adele Bloch Bauer was a bit more complicated. Adele came from a wealthy Viennese Jewish family who was arranged married to a banker and sugar manufacturer Ferdinand Boch at the age of 18. She met Gustav Klimt in the late 1890s and shortly after her husband commissioned Klimt to paint his wife’s portrait in 1903 to gift it to her parents as an anniversary gift.

If one were to believe the rumour vine, Adele Bloch-Bauer’s relationship with Gustav Klimt extended beyond artist and muse. Furthermore, some art historians even say that her likeness inspired additional Klimt masterpieces—such as The Kiss and Judith I. Adele is said to have dedicated an entire room in her private chambers to Klimt’s work, displaying a framed photograph of the artist. Whether it was Klimt’s passion for Adele or just plain passion for his work, he dedicated years of his life to this portrait. He made over hundred sketches and even studied the Byzantine gold mosaics in the Basilica of San Vitale in Ravenna which had a huge influence on his gold period and the Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I.

It is his unique way of painting this portrait that makes it so well-liked and talked about to date. He painted her face and hands using oil paint and the rest of the 138 x 138 cm canvas is covered in gold and silver leaf onto which Klimt used gesso to apply decorative motifs in bas-relief. The final product which was finished in 1907 is a sight to behold. The painting shows Klimt’s possible lover Adele sitting on a golden chair in front of a detailed, patterned gold background. Her dress is in gold with geometric forms in blue, black and silver.

Her body parts are highlighted and the overall effect of this portrait is simply sensual and feminine. Some also say Klimt showcased Adele as a religious icon than just a woman sitting for a portrait. Least to say, the Block-Bauers were happy with the results and commissioned Klimt to paint a second portrait of Adele. The second one however lacked his golden phase elements and instead had vibrant colours.

What is the significance of the painting?

Also known as the ‘Mona Lisa of Austria’ this painting was in the limelight for many reasons – the main being the legal controversy surrounding it which began with Adele Bloch-Bauer’s tragic death in 1925. Her husband kept her portrait on display at his home until the onset of World War II and when the Nazi regime invaded Austria in 1938, Ferdinand fled the country. His apartment, and the valuable art collection it housed, were seized by the Nazis and Ferdinand was never able to reclaim his belongings. Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I later ended up in the hands of the Austrian government. The Woman in Gold was exhibited at the Belvedere Gallery in Vienna for 60 years. Meanwhile, Ferdinand’s living relatives tried and failed to reclaim the portrait.

The relatives were adamant to get what they wanted and in 2000, Ferdinand Bloch-Bauer’s niece Maria Altmann, who emigrated from Vienna to Los Angeles, sued the Republic of Austria. She demanded the return of the Bloch-Bauer Klimt paintings, including Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I. It is then that the Republic of Austria v. Altmann case garnered international attention and the art world was reminded of this masterpiece if not taught about it. After a lengthy legal battle, Altmann eventually won the case. The Belvedere Gallery was then forced to turn over their most prized painting to Ferdinand and Adele Bloch-Bauer’s descendants. In 2006, Maria Altmann sold the painting for $135 million—the highest price ever paid for a painting at the time. The world loved the legal battle and to prove how much so, the case inspired a 2015 feature film and highlighted ongoing efforts to repatriate other Nazi-looted art. It attracted attention to the portrait, the techniques and the artist who created this jewel of a portrait.

Gustav Klimt’s Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I is one of the most recognisable portraits in art history today. With its luxurious, ornate style and the prominent role of Jewish patrons in Modernist art, it illustrates the critical power of art patrons like Adele Bloch-Bauer. It is also a telling testament to the influence of Jewish culture on Viennese Secession art.

