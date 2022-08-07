scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 07, 2022

Behind the Art: Why was Pablo Picasso’s ‘Les Demoiselles d’Avignon’ so controversial in its time?

After hundreds of sketches and several months of painting, Picasso changed the face of the Western art world by producing Les Demoiselles d'Avignon

Written by Khyati Rajvanshi | New Delhi |
August 7, 2022 10:15:22 am
Pablo Picasso's 'Les Demoiselles d'Avignon', Pablo Picasso, Pablo Picasso artworks, Pablo Picasso paintings, Les Demoiselles d'Avignon painting, Les Demoiselles d'Avignon in Museum of Modern Art, indian express newsPicasso looked at the notion of beauty unconventionally. He chose to not showcase the beauty of a woman as traditional European paintings did. The five figures shown in the painting are prostitutes who boldly stare back at the viewer. (Photo: moma.org)

“Others have seen what is and asked why. I have seen what could be and asked why not.”

This is a famous quote by Spanish painter Pablo Picasso, who always sought to look at art through a different lens. He painted Les Demoiselles d’Avignon in 1907, not knowing it would forever change the course of the art world. The painting, which is 8 feet long and 7 feet wide, depicts five naked women created from flat, jagged planes, their faces inspired by African masks and Iberian sculpture. This masterpiece gave birth to modern art and was the precursor to the style that became known as ‘Cubism’. The painting currently hangs in the Museum of Modern Art, New York City and has an estimated worth of about $1.2 billion. What is the significance of this artwork and why was it so controversial in its time?

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The story behind the art

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...Premium
‘Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV’: S Somanat...
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of LahorePremium
Delhi Rewind: How Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been morePremium
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan linkPremium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link

Before Picasso started working on this grand masterpiece, he was going through what art critics now call the ‘blue period’. The term refers to the period when Picasso only used the colour blue in various shades to paint anything and everything. His agent struggled to sell his paintings but Picasso refused to touch any other colour between 1901 and 1904. When he did decide to finally look at other colours on a palette, he wanted to change the face of Western art. He started working on Les Demoiselles d’Avignon and this was a signal to the world that Cubism is coming and will be here to stay. He drew the first designs for Les Demoiselles d’Avignon in the winter of 1906-1907. The earliest sketches of this painting featured two men inside the brothel — a sailor and a medical student. It took Picasso hundreds of sketches and nine months to complete the painting on the canvas.

ALSO READ |Behind the Art: What makes Sandro Botticelli’s ‘The Birth of Venus’ the most famous mythological painting?

Originally titled The Brothel of Avignon, this painting refers to a street in Barcelona called Carrer d’Avinyó, which was famous for its many brothels. Picasso looked at the notion of beauty unconventionally. He chose to not showcase the beauty of a woman as traditional European paintings did. The five figures shown in the painting are prostitutes who boldly stare back at the viewer. Their faces are painted using sharp geometric shapes and they appear slightly menacing along with their disjointed body shapes. The woman on the left has an Egyptian-style dress and facial features. Picasso was highly influenced by African art and masks and thus, used that as a reference.

Pablo Picasso's 'Les Demoiselles d'Avignon', Pablo Picasso, Pablo Picasso artworks, Pablo Picasso paintings, Les Demoiselles d'Avignon painting, Les Demoiselles d'Avignon in Museum of Modern Art, indian express news The world was not ready for Picasso’s new masterpiece. When the artist unveiled the painting in his studio, it remained there for quite some time and it was not well-liked. (Photo: moma.org)

Controversy and impact

The world was not ready for Picasso’s new masterpiece. When the artist unveiled the painting in his studio, it remained there for quite some time and it was not well-liked. Only his intimate circle of friends, artists and dealers were allowed to see it. Matisse considered the work to be a ‘bad joke’. He believed Les Demoiselles d’Avignon undermined and mocked modern art. Despite his criticism, he borrowed aspects of this painting for his famous work Bathers with a Turtle. Most of Picasso’s friends were shocked by the obscenity of the painting. Undeterred by the reaction of his peers, he exhibited the painting for the first time in 1916 at the Salon d’Antin. The public deemed it to be immoral and the title of the painting had to be changed to Les Demoiselles d’Avignon from The Brothel of Avignon.

ALSO READ |Behind the Art: Why did Picasso’s ‘Nude, Green Leaves and Bust’ sell for a record $106,482,500 in 2010?

Picasso never liked this title and often referred to the painting as ‘My Brothel’. Despite the widespread anger towards the painting, some art lovers did offer to buy it, but Picasso refused. He kept the painting with him till 1924 until his friends urged him to sell it to the designer Jacques Doucet for around 25,000 francs. Picasso however, did not need to sell anything by that time. He, after all, was one of the most famous artists at the time and could easily sell anything for a much higher price. The reason why he sold the painting for a lower price to Doucet was because Doucet promised he would hang the painting in the Louvre Museum, Paris. Before dying, however, Doucet never mentioned it in his will and chose to sell the painting to private collectors. In 1937, New York City’s Museum of Modern Art bought it for $24,000.

ALSO READ |Behind The Art: Why was Jacques-Louis David’s painting ‘Napoleon Crossing the Alps’ considered a propaganda tool in 1801?

Just like any change, this painting, too, took time to warm up to art lovers across the world. The art world did not begin to embrace the painting until early in the 1920s, when Andre Breton republished the photo in an article entitled, ‘The Wild Men of Paris: Matisse, Picasso and Les Fauves.’ Picasso would have never thought many would start studying this masterpiece to learn about the development of the Cubism movement and how modern art can depict a scene in several ways. He showcases how to grab the attention of the viewers and force them to look at the woman and their intense gazes. Les Demoiselles d’Avignon is an important piece of artwork in the history of Western Art. Pablo Picasso, along with Georges Braque, greatly shifted the way art had been moving and progressing, to new and interesting forms.

ALSO READ |Behind the Art: Is Vincent van Gogh’s ‘The Red Vineyard’ the only known painting sold in his lifetime?

Picasso opened the doors for artists to explore different styles to express themselves, and this alone is the biggest gift for any artist. 

Next Up in Behind the Art: Why is Portrait of Dr Gachet considered one of Van Gogh’s best works? Does it hold the answer to why he died by suicide a short time after painting it? 

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-08-2022 at 10:15:22 am

Most Popular

1

‘Meri Pooja mil gayi’: The story of a missing girl and the cop who never stopped looking for her

2

When Saif Ali Khan objected to ex-wife Amrita Singh working in a TV serial: 'Why does she need to do that? I'm willing to support my family'

3

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

4

Friendship Day 2022: Date, history, and significance of the day

5

JEE Main 2022 Session 2 Result LIVE Updates: ‘Result to be declared on August 7’, says NTA official

Featured Stories

The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The Sans of Namibia. A life on margins of society
The power in the purse strings
The power in the purse strings
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: How India's newest rocket, the SSLV, is a gamechanger for the ...
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Explained: The ongoing violence in Gaza between Israel and Palestine
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Right to make you vote: The debate over it, and the arguments against
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
Venkaiah Naidu: The reluctant Vice-President who could have been more
'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'
ISRO chairperson

'Want to show India can bring out smaller, cost-effective SLV'

Premium
As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link
Opinion

As Jagdeep Dhankhar moves to Centre, a Raj Bhavan link

Premium
In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

In high-security cell, Partha Chatterjee spends most of first night sitting

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

How Delhi's Dilshad Garden started out as a slice of Lahore

Premium
Sri Lanka defers arrival of China ship, go-ahead given hours before Gota fled

Sri Lanka defers arrival of China ship, go-ahead given hours before Gota fled

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’
Har Ghar Tiranga

‘Patriotism has increased and so has the demand for flags’

SC lets unmarried woman terminate 24-week pregnancy, opens doors for others

SC lets unmarried woman terminate 24-week pregnancy, opens doors for others

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable
Commonwealth Games

Not just Kenyans or Ethiopians, Indian too can win in steeplechase: Avinash Sable

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Somnath Hore
Centenary celebrations: Exhibition pays ode to sculptor and artist Somnath Hore
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 07: Latest News
Advertisement