Behind the Art: Why is ‘Irises’ by Vincent van Gogh, 1889, one of the most renowned works in the world?

Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh painted Irises when he was admitted to the Saint Paul-de-Mausole asylum in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France. He started painting Irises within just a month of entering the asylum in May 1889, effectively making this his first artwork after his treatment began. He called the painting ‘the lightning conductor for my illness’ and started painting irises seen in the hospital garden so that he could keep himself from going insane. In 1987, Irises became the most expensive painting ever sold, setting a record for two and a half years. Then it was sold for US$53.9 million to Alan Bond, but Bond did not have enough money to pay for it and thus Irises was later re-sold in 1990 to the J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles, US.

This painting is currently thirty-first on the inflation-adjusted list of most expensive paintings ever sold and in 102nd place if the results of inflation are ignored. But why did Van Gogh choose to paint Irises right after his treatment began? Why is it considered so iconic to date?

Why did Van Gogh paint Irises?

Vincent van Gogh was struggling with episodes of psychosis during which he even self-mutilated his ear after a fight with his close friend. He then chose to enter an asylum in France where he painted about 130 paintings. His treatment had begun and he was frightened to see the state of his fellow patients. To not lose his sanity completely, he started painting irises which could be seen in the asylum’s garden. At this point in his life, he was heavily influenced by Japanese artwork and the cropped composition, divided into broad areas of vivid colour with monumental irises overflowing its borders, was most likely influenced by the decorative patterning of Japanese woodblock prints. Irises to Van Gogh meant life without tragedy. He considered this painting to be a mere study which is probably why there are no known drawings or sketches of it. His brother Theo who always supported his work thought Irises painting to be worthy enough to be sold and quickly submitted it to the annual exhibition of the Société des Artistes Indépendants in September 1889, together with Starry Night Over the Rhone.

Van Gogh also chose to paint Irises because they were readily available to him. He was not allowed to leave the asylum in the first month of his stay, so he decided to paint the first thing he saw from his window. Another reason that he painted irises was that he loved flowers and flower paintings. Flowers are colourful, and they allowed Van Gogh to experiment with different colours. His use of colours is known to be inspired by Eugène Delacroix, who he called ‘the greatest colourist of all.’ Van Gogh also hoped to build his career and craved commercial success and thought since flowers were a popular subject among the masses, people would want to buy his painting of irises.

Van Gogh also chose to paint Irises because they were readily available to him. He was not allowed to leave the asylum in the first month of his stay, so he decided to paint the first thing he saw from his window. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons) (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Why is the painting so well known?

Despite being exceptionally talented, Vincent van Gogh was unable to achieve the recognition he so craved in the art world when he was alive. However, today, every stroke of his brush is worth millions of dollars. When he painted the irises, he placed purple flowers against a yellow background but today the red pigment has faded and the flowers have turned blue. Even then his art is praised because each one of Van Gogh’s irises is unique. He carefully studied their movements and shapes to create a variety of silhouettes. Irises meant a great deal to Van Gogh and even his brother Theo knew that the bright colours of irises filled Van Gogh with enthusiasm for life. According to various sources, when Claude Monet saw this painting, he said “How did a man who loved flowers and light to such an extent, and who rendered them so well, how, then did he still manage to be so unhappy?”.

Advertisement

History is well aware of how Van Gogh’s condition deteriorated after he painted this. According to critics, the painting is not only well known because of how Van Gogh painted it but also what it meant to him. For him, it was a sunny day where there was hope, life and desire. Critics also say the single white iris flower on the left of the painting may represent Van Gogh. It shows his peaceful state of mind but there is no way to confirm this theory.

While it is true that Irises has been part of many art exhibitions worldwide over the years, only one of them, the 1889 Salon des Independents exhibition in Paris, occurred before Van Gogh’s death. Sadly the artist himself was not present to see his artwork displayed in public and neither is he alive now to witness the praises showered on his work every day. Irises is a timeless piece that will continue to inspire many art lovers across the world, not just for the art techniques but also for the message of life behind it.

Next up in Behind the Art: Is Guernica, 1937 Pablo Picasso’s best work? What meaning does it hold?

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!