Sunday, May 17, 2020
Beatles photographer Astrid Kirchherr passes away at the age of 81

Confirming the news, Mark Lewisohn, historian and biographer tweeted about it.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 17, 2020 4:02:54 pm
The photographer had chanced upon the band at a nightclub. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Beatles’ photographer Astrid Kirchherr passed away at the age of 81. Confirming the news, Mark Lewisohn, historian and biographer tweeted about it. “For the record, Astrid Kirchherr passed away on Tuesday this past week, not Wednesday. So that’s May 12. She was born May 20 1938 and died eight days short of her 82nd birthday. RIP, Astrid,” he tweeted.

 

 

In another tweet, he added, “Intelligent, inspirational, innovative, daring, artistic, awake, aware, beautiful, smart, loving and uplifting friend to many. Her gift to the Beatles was immeasurable. She died in Hamburg on Wednesday, a few days before turning 82. RIP.”

Kirchherr was born on May 20, 1938 at Hamburg, Germany. According to a report in The BBC, the photographer had chanced upon the band at a nightclub. They were playing at Hamburg. “It was like a merry-go-round in my head, they looked absolutely astonishing. My whole life changed in a couple of minutes. All I wanted was to be with them and to know them,” she was quoted as saying to Beatles biographer Bob Spitz.

