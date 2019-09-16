BB King birth anniversay: Quotes by the ‘King of the Blues’

American singer-songwriter and guitarist, BB King, was one of the most influential and celebrated figures in music. Often known as the “King of the Blues”, he redefined the way blue guitarists played music over the years. With a career spanning nearly 70 years, he served as a mentor to several musicians like Eric Clapton, Otis Rush, Buddy Guy, Jimi Hendrix, John Mayall and Keith Richards.

The singer has over 50 albums and he was known his performances. It is believed that in the 70s, King performed at more than 200 concerts per year on average, and in 1956, he is believed to have appeared at 342 shows.

The singer passed away on May 14, 2015 but his voice and words continue to enthral his fans even today. As a evidence of this, Google decided to honour his birth anniversary with a heartwarming doodle. It consists of an animated video with a soulful track and has the iconic singer holding a guitar.

As we remember him today and revisit his songs, here are certain words by him which we continue to cherish.