Batik artist Yasala Balaiah passes away at 81; Telangana CM condoles his death

Yasala Balaiah passed away in Hyderabad after brief illness. (Source: Yasala Art Gallery)

Renowned Batik artist Yasala Balaiah, 81 breathed his last in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The artist, believed to be a close associate of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, rose to fame for his paintings that depicted the newly-formed state’s rural culture. Earlier today, the CM also took to Twitter to condole his passing away and said that Balaiah’s death was a “loss” to the art world.

Through his Batik art, Balaiah unveiled the beauty of village life to the eyes of the connoisseur, Rao said. He conveyed his condolences to members of the bereaved family. As a close acquaintance of the chief minister, Balaiah was also involved in designing the Telangana Talli statue.

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his condolences on Yasala Balaiah’s demise. (Source: Twitter) Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed his condolences on Yasala Balaiah’s demise. (Source: Twitter)

Beginning his career in 1962 as an art teacher after pursuing a master’s degree in drawing and painting, Balaiah became a pioneer in the field of Batik painting which earned him the nickname ‘Batik Balaiah’. Batik is a style of art that uses dye-resistant wax to create elaborate patterns and designs. Though the technique is Indonesian, Balaiah became popular for using the medium to depict the state’s women in the backdrop of the rural lands. Balaiah was born in Ibrahimpur of Siddipet district in 1939.

He won a number of laurels for his contribution to the art field which included the honour by the AIFACS (All India Fine Arts & Crafts Society) in 2003 and the National Award for Teachers by the President of India in 1994.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd