Basant Panchami 2017: Wishes, SMS, greetings, images, quotes, WhatsApp messages and Facebook pictures to share with loved ones

Marking the onset of spring, Basant Panchami falls on the fifth day of spring or the month of Magha, according to the Hindu calendar. Devotees dedicate the festival to goddess Saraswati and worship to enlighten themselves with knowledge. While “basant” means spring, “panchami” signifies the fifth day. Also known as Shri Panchami and Saraswati Panchami, the seasonal spring festival is observed in unique ways in different regions of India. In Punjab, people call it the Basant Festival of Kites; in Bihar, it marks the birthday of the Deo Sun-god and is celebrated as a harvest festival; and in Sufi shrines, it is observed as Sufi Basant.

An interesting story is linked with the inception of the festival too. It is believed that the festival is connected to poet Kalidasa. According to folklore, he got married to a princess by deceit but on their wedding night, she found out that he was quite the fool. The princess kicked him out and a distraught Kalidasa went to commit suicide. As soon as he was about to end his life, it is said that goddess Saraswati emerged from the river and told him to take a dip in the holy water. When he got out after bathing in the river, he was a changed man. Kalidasa began writing poetry and is still known as one of the most knowledgeable people in the history. Since then, Basant Panchami is celebrated in reverence of Saraswati, the goddess of knowledge.

To celebrate the spring season, people dress up in yellow attire. Basant Panchami also calls to initiate young ones towards education in a ritual known as ‘Akshar-Abhyasam’ or ‘Vidya-Arambham/Praasana’.

* Goddess Saraswati, sitting on a lotus, symbolizes her wisdom. She is also well-versed in the experience of truth. When the goddess is seen sitting on a peacock, it is a reminder that a strong ego can be held back by wisdom.

