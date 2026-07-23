French windows, hidden room: Inside Barun Sobti and Pashmeen Manchanda’s minimalist Mumbai home

Kohrra actor Barun Sobti and his wife, Pashmeen Manchanda, recently opened the doors to their beautifully designed Mumbai home for a tour with filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan.

During the visit, the couple reflected on their journey from being school sweethearts to navigating a long-distance relationship before building a home together. Designed largely by Pashmeen, the residence exudes minimalism, functionality, and understated luxury.

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The home grabs attention with its striking blue entrance door finished with a brass knocker. The entryway is decorated with abstract artwork, lush plants, and a pebbled section.