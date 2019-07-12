Mattel announces new Barbie dressed as David Bowie’s alter ego Ziggy Stardust

American toy manufacturing company Mattel has announced a new Barbie doll which will be modelled on musician David Bowie’s iconic sci-fi alter ego Ziggy Stardust — marking the 50th anniversary of Space Oddity, a song that released in July 1969. Much like Ziggy Stardust, the Barbie will appear with face paint, metallic spacesuit, accessories and the celebrated hairdo. Of course, there will also be thigh-high platform red boots.

The character of Ziggy Stardust was introduced by Bowie in 1971. The following year, he based his albums The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and The Spiders From Mars on this alter ego, which has since been imprinted in collective public memory owing to the glamorous androgynous look. The doll is said to be priced at ₹3,425.92 ($50).

“In a definitive celebration of two pop culture icons, Barbie honours the ultimate pop chameleon, English singer, songwriter and actor David Bowie, whose dramatic musical transformations continue to influence and inspire. This collectable Barbie doll honours the cultural legacy of the musical genius who redefined rock and roll … Colours and decoration may vary,” Mattel was quoted as saying, according to a report in The Guardian.

The same report states that this week Mattel also announced a one-off Barbie doll which will honour and thus celebrate Samantha Cristoforetti, the Italian astronaut. In 2014, Cristoforetti’s 199-day mission on the International Space Station was the longest by any woman — as part of the company’s Dream Gap Project.

The goal of the company, Isabel Ferrer, Barbie’s European director of marketing, says is to inspire more and more girls and women to “become the next generation of astronauts, engineers and space scientists”.