Remembering Bappi Lahiri: Chandigarh-based artist gives a fitting tribute to the singer ‘with a golden voice’

Singer and music composer Bappi Lahiri’s sudden death has left the country in shock. The legendary musician — who has sung songs and composed music predominantly in the Hindi and Bengali film industries — was ailing for a while. He reportedly died because of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) on February 15, at the age of 69.

While messages have been pouring in on social media from fans, well-wishers and celebrities who have worked with him and have admired his distinctive oeuvre, a 37-year-old artist from Chandigarh decided to use his craft to give a befitting tribute to the ‘Disco King of India’ in the form of a portrait.

(Photo credit: Artist Varun Tandon) (Photo credit: Artist Varun Tandon)

Speaking with indianexpress.com, artist Varun Tandon described Lahiri as a “golden singer with a golden voice”. “The material that I have used in this artwork is golden film. I sourced it from a factory and made the portrait. It took me 4 hours to complete it,” he said.

The artwork has been made on a 22×28 inch canvas.

The artist, a fan, said he remembers Lahiri’s music as one that was unique. “Even his sartorial sense was quirky. But I really liked his personality the most, which is why I used a material that I believe suits him.”

Lahiri revolutionised Indian film music in the 70s and 80s, and his cassettes would sell as hot cakes, too. Keeping that in mind, Tandon placed some of them around the portrait to give it a vintage feel and to signify, in the real sense, the end of an era.

“He was a singer, and so I felt the audio cassettes were necessary. I made delicate little pieces of the film, and then used an adhesive to stick and outline the sketch.”

