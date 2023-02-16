scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Advertisement

Banksy’s latest work, ‘Valentine’s Day Mascara’, restored by UK district council

rior to this, the elusive artist has unveiled a mural on a destroyed building in war-torn Ukraine.

Britain BanksyA new artwork by street artist Banksy, titled 'Valentine's Day Mascara' on the side of a building in Margate, England, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP)

Immensely popular yet anonymous British street artist, Bansky‘s latest work appeared in the British seaside town of Margate, a seaside town in Kent. Titled ‘Valentine’s Day Mascara’, the work which debuted on February 14, shows an American housewife — dressed in a blue checkered dress, apron, and yellow household rubber gloves with a missing tooth and bruised eye — supposedly pushing a man inside a freezer, which is kept as a prop against the graffiti, along with a chair and crate.

However, the work, which alluded to the fact that she might have been a victim of domestic violence, was soon dismantled by the local Thanet District Council, on the grounds of public safety, thus rendering it meaningless. The act soon led to outrage, soon making the Council put back the freezer in its original place.

Quoting a spokesperson from Thanet District Council, The Independent wrote: “The freezer which council operatives removed from the Banksy installation in Margate has now been made safe. It has been returned to its original position at the site of the artwork today.”

“Banksy raises the important issue of domestic abuse in this artwork. We are in touch with the owner of the property to understand their intentions around the preservation of the piece and to secure the best possible outcome for the local community and victims of domestic abuse,” it added.

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Banksy (@banksy)

The BBC spoke with the resident of the property, who told the outlet that “the freezer and other items had been removed ‘very quickly’ and put into a truck at midday on Tuesday.”
“I’m absolutely upset because it’s not really nice. It was part of the art, they should be very happy because Margate could get bigger attention, positive attention,” the resident added.

ALSO READ |Lockdown and rise in domestic violence: How to tackle situation if locked with an abuser

Prior to this, the elusive artist has unveiled a mural on a destroyed building in war-torn Ukraine. Sharing pictures of his work on Instagram, he captioned them: “Borodyanka, Ukraine”. In the same, he showed a  woman in a leotard doing a handstand on the rubble.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
What the Union Budget’s focus on millet might mean for the humble g...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar: Doctored narratives seek to run India down, need bo...
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Delhi Confidential: Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, the busy cousins
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France
Paris showcases artist Raza’s works in India and France

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 16-02-2023 at 17:00 IST
Next Story

Liberian man arrested for raping fellow countrywoman in Ludhiana

Your Must Read for today | Ravindra Jadeja: ‘I hate being called Sir. Don’t judge me. Fukre idlers make memes’
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

How artist Meena Yadav’s works celebrate the ‘Tranquility of Nature’ and its many forms
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement
close