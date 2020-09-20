Banksy’s oil painting expected to fetch £5m at London auction

Two technicians handle Banksy's artwork, 'Show me the Monet' on display at Sotheby's in central London. Banksy's contemporary re-interpretation of Claude Monet's depiction of the Japanese bridge in his garden at Giverny will be part of Sotheby's live-streamed auction on October 21. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

An oil painting made by anonymous street artist Banksy went on display in London on September 18, and is likely to fetch up to £5m in a livestream auction on October 21.

According to The Independent, the painting titled ‘Show Me the Monet‘, was originally created by the popular artist in the year 2005, so as to contrast Claude Monet’s ‘Bridge Over a Pond of Water Lillies‘. In his version of the painting, Bansky added some shopping trollies and traffic cones.

The outlet mentions that the work was displayed for the public in Sotheby’s New Bond Street galleries till September 19, following which, it is said to have been moved to New York and Hong Kong for further exhibitions.

The painting will finally return to London to be sold “with a guide price set at £3m to £5m at the Modernités/Contemporary auction”.

Last year, another one of the artist’s works — ‘Devolved Parliament‘ — which is said to have depicted British politicians as chimpanzees, was sold for a whopping £9.9m! The artist’s identity remains a secret, though his art works and graffiti keep appearing every now and then, around the UK.

The artist is known to make political and socially-relevant statements through his artwork, and has the attention of millions of people around the world who follow him.

