Banksy’s latest artwork hails nurses as superheroes

The nurse can be seen wearing a cape, besides other medical accessories like a mask and a white apron with a red cross on it. (Source: Instagram @banksy) The nurse can be seen wearing a cape, besides other medical accessories like a mask and a white apron with a red cross on it. (Source: Instagram @banksy)

Anonymous street artist Banksy is back with his latest artwork, this time with a hard-hitting message. The artwork was unveiled at the University Hospital Southampton, in south England, on Wednesday.

Titled ‘Game Changer‘, the piece shows a little boy playing with a superhero toy that resembles a nurse, while the figurines of Batman and Spiderman lie idly in a basket nearby. The nurse can be seen wearing a cape, besides other medical accessories like a mask and a white apron with a red cross on it. Essentially, it summarizes the feelings of the people of Britain towards the country’s National Health Service amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

After its unveiling, the artist also left a note for the hospital staff which read: “I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if its only black and white.” The image of the artwork was also published on the artist’s official Instagram page.

According to The Independent, a spokeswoman for Banksy has confirmed that the artwork will be auctioned to raise money for NHS charities. It will also be available for public viewing once the lockdown guidelines are lifted.

Last month, the artist had made an ingenious addition to an old artwork of his titled, ‘The Girl With The Pierced Eardrum‘ — inspired by Johannes Vermeer’s painting The Girl With The Pearl Earring. The piece of art now appears with a giant face mask in Bristol’s Albion Docks. When it was spotted by someone walking around the area, it was assumed Banksy himself had made the addition, but it is not certain. The artwork had first appeared in October 2014.

And before that, he had posted a series of photographs of his work, which he had done inside his own bathroom. He had covered his bathroom wall with rats. They were seen rolling down the toilet paper, squirting toothpaste from the tube, urinating in the commode, and hanging from the bathroom mirror. It was purported that rats were used to send the message that even though efforts are being made to remove the graffiti art from the walls, they keep cropping up, just like the rodents.

“My wife hates it when I work from home,” the artist had captioned the post.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd