Banksy unveils new mural on destroyed building in Ukraine

Anonymous graffiti artist Banksy appeared to confirm his presence in Ukraine as he unveiled his latest artwork on Instagram with the caption, “Borodyanka, Ukraine”. The speculation of him being in the war-hit country mounted after a series of murals appeared in the town of Borodyanka, which is about 54km northwest of Kyiv.

The pictures, posted by the Bristol-based artist, show a woman in a leotard doing a handstand. Take a look here.

Borodyanka was one of the first towns hardest hit by the Russian forces at the beginning of the invasion. The town’s collapsed and burned-out buildings circulated widely, showcasing the damage inflicted on the Ukrainian communities by the Russian military. Most of the town’s buildings have been destroyed and Russian troops have now withdrawn from the area, leaving behind giant piles of rubble.

One of the first murals, believed to be made by Banksy, that appeared in Borodyanka, depicted a man resembling Russian President Vladimir Putin being flipped during a judo match with a little boy. “I wonder if it might be a #Banksy or an imitation? Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was a black belt in Judo, was removed from his position of honorary president of the International Judo Federation (IJF) in May,” photojournalist Ed Ram had written on Instagram.

Another one of what is believed to be the mystery artist’s works appeared in the nearby city of Irpin which depicted a woman in a leotard and a neck brace waving a ribbon.

This isn’t the first time Banksy has travelled and left behind his artworks in some of the world’s conflict zones. Prior to this, he ventured into Palestine several times – first to paint on a huge wall erected by the Israelis and then to open a guesthouse called ‘The Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem’.

