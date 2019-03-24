Band of Brothers

(Written by Rasika Bhale)

Advertising

It was in 2005 when Albert Dennis, a Pune-based engineer decided to call it quits and venture full-time into music. Fifteen years later, collaborating with a few acquaintances who share his passion for the blues, he has started the band, Impromptunes. Formed in 2018, the band has done 12 gigs in the city so far.

With Dennis on the bass, Aubrey Dias on keyboards, Mahendra Kumar on the saxophone, David Munsey on drums and Joel Mahadik as the vocalist, Impromptunes is a band that renders a blend of jazz standards, blues, rock ‘n’ roll and jive songs, improvising in a style unique to them. “The whole point of improvising is to add your own taste to the song,” he says.

“It was 20 years ago when I was introduced to the blues by a friend of mine and that marked the beginning of my journey as a musician,” says Dennis, “Earlier, there was this wave of classic rock and tribute bands and I played for one of them, but that was not what I had in mind. Now, with independent music gaining popularity among the Indian youth, it was an apt time to start Impromptunes,” he says.

Advertising

Speaking about contemporary bands, he likes to recall his college days and talks of a band called Strange Brew. “They were melodious and played some fine music,” he says. Being in the field for so long, Dennis says he hasn’t tried to venture into film music. It’s not that I don’t like Bollywood music, but I feel that the songs these days are of lesser musical value.”

Talking about expansion plans, he says, “Versatility is the strength of our band. So we are open to people who share our passion and we plan to focus on instrumentals in the following year, therefore a new instrument will always be welcome.”

The band will be playing at Hard Rock Cafe, Koregaon Park, on March 28 at 8.30 pm. Tickets on bookmyshow, for Rs 600