scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, January 25, 2021
Must Read

Austrian artist Arik Brauer dies at 92

While Brauer's colorful art enjoyed international success, at home he was also widely known for his Austrian-German songwriting

By: AP | Berlin | January 25, 2021 7:10:49 pm
Arik Brauer, artistArik Brauer was 92. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

Austrian artist Arik Brauer, known for his surreal paintings and murals, has died at the age of 92.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported Monday that Brauer died late Sunday surrounded by his family. It gave no cause of death.

Born Erich Brauer in 1929 to a Jewish family that had emigrated from Russia to Vienna, he experienced the rise of National Socialism as a child. His father died in a concentration camp while Brauer himself survived the Holocaust by going into hiding.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

After the war, Brauer studied art and music, dual passions he would pursue throughout his life.

While Brauer’s colorful art enjoyed international success, at home he was also widely known for his Austrian-German songwriting.

Like fellow Austrian artists Ernst Fuchs and Friedensreich Hundertwasser, Brauer later tried his hand at architecture, designing what became known as the Brauer House in Vienna, the exterior of a church in the Austrian capital, and murals on a shopping mall in the Israeli city of Haifa.

Arik Brauer, artist A man walks in front of Arik Brauer’s paintings at the exhibition ‘Fantastic Art from Vienna’ in the Panorama museum in Bad Frankenhausen, central Germany. (Source: AP)

“Arik Brauer is dead,” tweeted Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen. “Our country has produced few artists like him Painter musician teacher — his talents and abilities can hardly be appropriately listed.”

Funeral arrangements weren’t immediately known.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Express Wanderlust, Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum, museum tour, Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum artifacts, Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum history, Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum information
Express Wanderlust: A pictorial tour of Pune’s Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 25: Latest News

Advertisement