Celebrating Down Under

The Australia Fest, a six-month-long cultural extravaganza, kicked off in the Capital yesterday with the book launch of Australian writer John Zubrzycki’s Jadoowallahs, Jugglers and Jinns, with a magic performance by Australian magician Adam Mada and his Indian contemporary Raj Kumar. The Australia Fest promises to bring the best of everything Australian, including Australian Masterchef Gary Mehigan, who as on his past visits to the subcontinent, is expected to whip up quite a storm in his masterclasses and workshops.

The highlight of the festival will be a towering performance by the Bangarra Dance Theatre company, who combine 65,000 years of aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture with contemporary dance and design. A series of masterclasses will also be conducted by acclaimed soprano Deborah Cheetham AO while there will be a performance by the Australian World Orchestra too. Other attractions include film screenings, authors, musical performances and leadership talks given by imminent Australians.

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow will also make an appearance at the Australia Fest. The Australian cricket team will also visit for a 20-20 series in early 2019 to celebrate the mutual affection the two nations have for the sport. The festival will go on till March 2019. For more information log on to: http://www.australiafest.com.

