‘Audiences need to be more impatient with just acts of reverence’: Writer Amit Chaudhuri

Why did you revisit this song after first performing it a decade ago?

It’s been many years since my last studio album. I released This Is Not Fusion in 2007 and Found Music in 2010. I arranged this song, performed and recorded it, but never got around to that third studio album. I got busy with other artistic endeavours, my collaborating musicians in Kolkata dispersed, then the pandemic hit. Finally, when I went to Norwich, England this year, I decided to record my third album with my band there. This song was then included.

How did you first connect Zawinul’s blues composition to the national anthem?

I first realised how expressive the national anthem is, first and foremost a piece of music and not something only nationalistic, when India won the hockey gold medal in the 1980 Olympics. The anthem was played and I was very moved by that band’s un-insistent and non-militaristic interpretation. And, once, while listening to Zawinul’s version of In a Silent Way, I started singing the notes of the national anthem — I just felt a moving consonance in the two pieces of music.

What’s the album about?

It’s about extending the boundaries of how we think about fusion, and how to be true to — yet improvisational with — one’s inheritances as an artist. For example, one of the album’s compositions, My Name is Gauhar Jaan, is prompted by how she, as one of India’s earliest recorded artists, used to end her recordings by identifying herself: “My name is Gauhar Jaan.” There’s something deeply moving about that history. The song came to me with that first line. It was my way of entering a kind of inheritance.

Zawinul’s original track with its sax melody on an atmospheric backdrop reminded me of Vangelis’s Blade Runner soundtrack. Do you allow cinema to influence your music, or music to influence your writing, and so on?

I don’t hold myself back from anything that interests me, whether it’s auditory, visual or textual. My song, A Moral Education, is based on charts sold on pavements about how boys and girls should ideally behave. Trucker was based on the words painted behind trucks, like, ‘Buri nazar wale tera mooh kaala’ (if you wish me ill, your face will be blackened). There’s no pre-defined boundary for what can be art.

Toni Morrison said she distrusted writing that sounds like performance. You perform onstage frequently. Would you disagree with her?

If she was talking about writing that seems staged, I agree, because that’s not the way my writing goes. Writing should have a certain desultoriness that actually comprises its method. On craft, TS Eliot said, ‘The bad poet is usually unconscious where he ought to be conscious, and conscious where he ought to be unconscious.’ There should be a negotiation between the two. That’s how the kind of music I make can happen.

You’ve written about how most people don’t know the world’s vast diversity of musical traditions. How can we learn?

In the world of sound, nothing is inaccessible if you devote time and patience to it. We have reverence for classical music but no time for it. Whether you’re a classical musician or jazz singer, unless you’re reinvestigating and reinventing your traditions, your inheritance will remain just a sacred object to pay obeisance to. Rabindranath Tagore, for example, considered everything his inheritance: from dhrupad to Carnatic to khayal to Scottish songs. Audiences need to be open to these possibilities and more impatient with just acts of reverence.