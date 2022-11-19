scorecardresearch
ASEAN music fest back in Delhi, 15 bands to perform this time

This second edition of the three-day festival, organised in collaboration between the Ministry of External Affairs and Seher India, is returning to the historic venue after many years to celebrate Southeast Asian musical diversity, hosting 10 bands from ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, and five acts from India

After two years of being cooped up at home, people are out with a vengeance to attend live gigs. That is, at least, what Raghav Meattle, popular Mumbai-based singer-songwriter, who will be performing at the second edition of the ASEAN-India Music Festival at Delhi’s Purana Qila starting today, believes.

This second edition of the three-day festival, organised in collaboration between the Ministry of External Affairs and Seher India, is returning to the historic venue after many years to celebrate Southeast Asian musical diversity, hosting 10 bands from ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) countries, and five acts from India.

“Music has no language. With African or Latin songs which top the charts, people don’t understand a word, but they enjoy the beats and melodies,” says Meattle, adding, “It’s a connection regardless of language.”

He says that the festival will be a great chance to discover new cultures through sounds and music, and he will be performing his month-old single, Woh Saat Din, live at the venue for the first time on Sunday. All acts will be free to attend, with the shows kicking off at 6 pm each day. Multilingually gifted composer Papon performed on Friday evening, alongside Vietnam’s Tri Minh’s Quartet — a scintillating fusion band that mixes electronica and national folk traditions.

Also Read |A Delhi band is making metal versions of ‘shitty pop songs’

Cambodian rock groups Rizer and Suffer will be putting up a joint act, combining their soft vocals, sharp instrumentation and a vivacious stage presence. Five-piece indie pop band, Empty Wallet, from Brunei Darussalam, (named after the group’s financial status directly after high school graduation) will also be performing.

Saturday will feature Jonita Gandhi, who shot to fame after her vocals in Chennai Express’s title track. Her jazz-classical repertoire will be juxtaposed to the classical Thai traditions brought forth by Bangkok’s Makaohang. Faridkot’s banger Sufi-blues sounds will also be onstage, featuring Bhatinda singer Amar Jalal as well.

The final day will feature blazing Bollywood duo Vishal and Shekhar, along with Meattle. Hans Zimmer fans will discover a very familiar and scintillating sound in Indonesia’s 4-member Riau Rhythm — their set mingles symphony and rock. Bayang Barrios at Ang Naliyagan, a group from Philippines, will also perform their political advocacy through music. Barrios is a staunch advocate of indigenous communities’ rights and ambassadors the music of the Manobo tribe in Phillippines.

