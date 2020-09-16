scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Arts scholar Kapila Vatsyayan passes away

Kapila Vatsyayan was also chairperson of the Asia Project at the IIC. She was the founding director of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts

By: PTI | New Delhi | Updated: September 16, 2020 1:01:17 pm
Her final rites will be held at the Lodhi Cremation Ground on Wednesday afternoon.

Kapila Vatsyayan, the renowned scholar of art history, architecture and Indian classical dance, died at her Delhi home on Wednesday. She was 91.

“She passed away at 9 am today at her home in Gulmohar Enclave,” Kanwal Ali, secretary of the India International Centre where she was a lifetime trustee, told PTI.

Vatsyayan was also the chairperson of the Asia Project at the IIC. She was the founding director of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

Her final rites will be held at the Lodhi Cremation Ground on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s scheduled for today at 2 pm, but due to the current restrictions (because of COVID-19), only a limited number of family members would be present there,” Ali said.

