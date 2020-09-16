Arts scholar Kapila Vatsyayan passes away

Her final rites will be held at the Lodhi Cremation Ground on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo: file)

Kapila Vatsyayan, the renowned scholar of art history, architecture and Indian classical dance, died at her Delhi home on Wednesday. She was 91.

“She passed away at 9 am today at her home in Gulmohar Enclave,” Kanwal Ali, secretary of the India International Centre where she was a lifetime trustee, told PTI.

Vatsyayan was also the chairperson of the Asia Project at the IIC. She was the founding director of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of former MP, Padma Vibhushan Kapila Vatsyayan ji, a leading scholar of Indian classical dance, architecture & art history. May God give strength to her family & friends to bear this loss. May her soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 16, 2020

Deeply grieved at the passing away this morning of Kapila Vatsyayan. She was a true scholar of the deep refinements of ancient Indian culture and civilisation. Her book’ The Square and The Circle of Indian Arts’ is a classic. Om Shanti. 🙏🏽 — Pavan K. Varma (@PavanK_Varma) September 16, 2020 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Her final rites will be held at the Lodhi Cremation Ground on Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s scheduled for today at 2 pm, but due to the current restrictions (because of COVID-19), only a limited number of family members would be present there,” Ali said.

