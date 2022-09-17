Artists create 12-ft long rangoli of PM Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday

Two artists from Brahmavar and Sastan in Udupi district have designed a 12-feet long rangoli portrait dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.

The colourful portrait, which is 12 feet long and 7.5 feet in width, is exhibited at Chenna Keshava Kalyana Mantapa in Sastan near Brahmavar. The beautifully designed portrait is attracting a large number of people.

The artists, Ashwath Acharya and Spoorthy Acharya, said they took 15 hours to complete the rangoli. The art has also grabbed the attention of social media.

Spoorthy Acharya is a lecturer by profession at a government junior college at Byndoor and Ashwath is a painter. The two artists said they have shown their respect and love towards Prime Minister Modi through their art.

