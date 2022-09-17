scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

Artists create 12-ft long rangoli of PM Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday

The beautifully designed portrait is attracting a large number of people

pm narendra modiThe artists, Ashwath Acharya and Spoorthy Acharya, said they took 15 hours to complete the rangoli (Credit: Akshay Acharya)

Two artists from Brahmavar and Sastan in Udupi district have designed a 12-feet long rangoli portrait dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday on Saturday.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The colourful portrait, which is 12 feet long and 7.5 feet in width, is exhibited at Chenna Keshava Kalyana Mantapa in Sastan near Brahmavar. The beautifully designed portrait is attracting a large number of people.

The artists, Ashwath Acharya and Spoorthy Acharya, said they took 15 hours to complete the rangoli. The art has also grabbed the attention of social media.

ALSO READ |E-auction of over 1,200 items gifted to PM Modi goes live

Spoorthy Acharya is a lecturer by profession at a government junior college at Byndoor and Ashwath is a painter. The two artists said they have shown their respect and love towards Prime Minister Modi through their art.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to UnemploymentPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — From HDR to Unemployment
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...Premium
Why the world of music has had a long, tumultuous relationship with Queen...
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...Premium
The two forgotten Roger Federer shots that best captured the magic of the...
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...Premium
Pandemic effect: Chip manufacturers pick phones, laptops over automobiles...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

First published on: 17-09-2022 at 06:20:17 pm
Next Story

JEE Advanced AAT result 2022 declared: How to download scorecard

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

NYFW 2022 Roundup: Star-studded event showcased the best of fashion
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 17: Latest News
Advertisement