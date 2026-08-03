Artist Satish Gujral self-portrait is now a Rs 5 stamp

Modernist Satish Gujral only ever painted four rarely seen self portraits in his seven-decade-long career. One of them will now enter public circulation in the form of a postage stamp, which the Department of Posts, Government of India released on Monday to commemorate the modern master’s centenary.

Painted in 2010, it shows a confident Gujral sitting on a sofa holding a paintbrush. The palette is quintessentially his — rich and colourful — but his face and arms are painted in black and white, giving the composition a photo-realistic finish.

Gujral didn’t make many portraits during his career. One of his first portraits was that of Lala Lajpat Rai, commissioned by a committee for the Parliament. It was a breakthrough moment not because it was appreciated but because it got rejected. Word reached Jawaharlal Nehru, who asked to see the work. Impressed, he commissioned Gujral to make portraits of himself and his daughter Indira Gandhi. “That started a spark. Then, he made a few more portraits — one each of his parents, my mother, me and my sister. He also painted his first self-portrait in the 1950s,” said the artist’s daughter and interior designer Raseel Gujral.