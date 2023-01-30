In pics: Artist Nisreen Moochhala pays an ode to everyday life and its beauty with her 3D art

Based out of Pune, 88-year-old noted artist Nisreen Moochhala is known for her textured layering and fine detailed work. Her latest collection of 3D paintings, titled Life Around Us, is currently on display at The Time and Space Gallery in Bengaluru. The mixed media works are vignettes of day-to-day life and its wonders.

“This collection is made up of pieces over the years. Earlier, all my paintings used to be flat but in the past 20-22 years I started working with 3 dimensional pieces. I work a lot with oil paintings, stencil drawings, ink drawings and other mediums,” she told Indianexpress.com. Speaking of inspiration, she says, “I take inspiration from the life around us, just like that title says. Everyday life that is happening around me.”

The subjects include people sitting in the park, on a walk, little boys selling flowers in the corner of the street, children flying kites and people living inside their apartments. The artist takes these ordinary moments, and with the sensitivity of her craft, transforms them into introspective and deeper ideas. All her work is a reflection of the culture she lives in and her surroundings.

Nisreen uses muted and earthy tones. Deep emerald greens, ochres, reds and browns stand out in the works. The muted shades also represent the mundane, but not in a boring way. The craft and skills of the artist elevates the theme to something unique. The attention to details in creating the human figures is striking and impressive.

The artworks, all mixed media works, are all very textured in nature. Along with painting, some of the other elements in each piece are handcrafted sculptures of the human figures made of wires, paper and cloth. These emerge out of the two dimensional artworks. The paintings are enclosed within a box made of paper as well.

Life Around Us is on display at The Time and Space Gallery in Bengaluru till February 3, 2023

