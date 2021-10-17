Meet the artist whose ‘micro’ artworks sold for more than £90,000

David A Lindon, a Bournemouth sculptor, has a peculiar and painstaking way of presenting art — he does it under a microscope. The micro artist’s six ‘tiny’ versions of famous works of art have sold for more than £90,000, approximately INR 92,82,197!

Lindon has recreated Munch’s ‘The Scream’, Vermeer’s ‘Girl with a Pearl Earring’, Monet’s ‘Water Lily’, Banksy’s ‘Girl With Balloon’, and van Gogh’s ‘The Starry Night’ and ‘Sunflowers’.

Interestingly, the artworks are so small, they can fit right into the eye of a needle!

A BBC report states that the sculptor began his hobby in 2018. He has called the recent sales a “life-changing amount”. The artworks have all been sold to private collectors for £15,000 each (INR 15,47,032) prior to his first exhibition.

His Instagram has sharp images of the works, and you can see the accuracy with which they have been brought to life.

Per the BBC report, Lindon turned professional recently, but had previously worked in engineering. He is believed to have been first inspired by watching a TV programme about another micro-artist Willard Wigan, whose work he called “astonishing”. Later, he “woke up in the middle of the night” determined to become a professional himself.

The report states that Wigan himself has called Lindon’s work “very good”. “The best micro artists in the world are from the UK. You have me, Graham Short, and David A Lindon,” he has been quoted as saying.

Lindon told the BBC he recreated famous masterpieces to “challenge” himself. “It seemed a natural progression to explore paintings and to discover just how small I can go. Whilst creating a micro painting uses the same process as doing a full size art piece, there is a greater focus on transposing the aesthetic qualities of the original whilst representing them on a much smaller scale,” he was quoted as saying.

The artist works in an “almost emotionless trance” at night to avoid distractions, spending more than a month on each work measuring 0.5mm-width [0.02in] in plastic. “I have to slow my heartbeat down essentially. I control my nerves, I steady myself. I get lost in my own world.”

The BBC states that the six masterpieces and an additional six pieces of art can be viewed at ‘A New Beginning‘, an exhibition at Wolverhampton, until October 29. Check out some of this other works here:

