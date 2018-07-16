Artist Mel Chin addresses climate change with 3D art display at Times Square

Pedestrians walk past artist Mel Chin’s mixed reality climate change-themed art installation, Unmoored, in Times Square. (Source: Reuters) Pedestrians walk past artist Mel Chin’s mixed reality climate change-themed art installation, Unmoored, in Times Square. (Source: Reuters)

Drawing attention with his 3D art, American conceptual artist Mel Chin, got people thinking about climate change at Manhattan’s Times Square. According to a 2015 report by the city’s Panel on Climate Change, sea levels are predicted to be up by as much as 6 feet by 2100 in New York City. To throw some light on these issues, Chin installed his artwork ‘Unmoored’, which comes to life. With the help of VR goggles, visitors can see 3D holograms of ships and marine life floating above them in the flooded square in an augmented reality display.

The six-minute long augmented reality film starts with Wake, a 60-feet (18 m) high wooden hull of a shipwreck topped with an animatronic female figurehead of the 19th-Century opera star Jenny Lind that was once mounted on the USS Nightingale.

Participant uses a Participant uses a Microsoft HoloLens to look at artist Mel Chin’s mixed reality climate change-themed art installation, Unmoored. (Source: Reuters)

The multimedia is a six-minute long augmented reality film. (Source: Reuters) The multimedia is a six-minute long augmented reality film. (Source: Reuters)

According to Reuters, an art lecturer Naoko Wowsugi, 37 who came to watch the 3D show that is on till September 5, said, “Mixed reality really helped me to physically experience the artist’s imagination. Now, I wonder what can be done to prevent climate change”.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd