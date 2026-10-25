Artist Jogen Chowdhury, known for blending tradition imagery with modern style, dies at 87

Trisha Mukherjee is an Associate Editor at The Indian Express. As a feature journalist with over 12 years of experience in diverse newsrooms -- Press Trust of India, Outlook magazine and The New Indian Express -- she has written on cultural, social and political issues, with a particular focus on art. She has covered several national and international art events, including multiple editions of Art Basel Hong Kong, the Venice Biennale, Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Serendipity Arts Festival and the India Art Fair, among others. She attempts to look at contemporary issues ranging from farmers’ protest and women’s rights to climate change and global politics, through the cultural lens. She is an alumna of Calcutta University and Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Dhenkanal. Additionally, she also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Indian Aesthetics from Jnanapravaha, Mumbai. At The Indian Express, her art writing strives to capture the dynamic art industry -- both Indian and global -- with a focus on its new voices, changing institutional models and evolving markets, while continuing coverage of colonial and modern Indian art. ... Read More
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