Artist Jogen Chowdhury, known for blending tradition imagery with modern style, dies at 87

Diagnosed with blood cancer over a year ago, he died in Kolkata

Written by: Trisha Mukherjee
2 min readKolkataUpdated: Oct 25, 2026 12:29 PM IST
jogen chowdhuryArtist Jogen Chowdhury (Photo: Instagram@ArtDubai)
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Eminent artist Jogen Chowdhury has passed away on Sunday morning in Kolkata following a 15-month long battle with blood cancer, gallerist Somak Mitra of Art Exposure told The Indian Express. He was 87.

“He was diagnosed over a year ago, but the fighter that he was, he fought back,” Mitra said, adding, “He was admitted to the hospital in Shoshti (October 16) and passed away this morning after an infection.”

Chowdhury, who was represented by Art Exposure, is best known for his distinct ability to merge traditional, often religious and mythical, iconography with a contemporary sensibility.

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He worked across several mediums, including ink, watercolour, pastel and oil, but it was his lines that spoke the loudest. Clean, dense or busy, Chowdhury’s use of lines said a lot about the artist’s state of mind while making a painting.

“He was 87 and I am 31, but he was both my mentor and friend. He is the reason that I was able to take a deep dive into the business of art,” Mitra, who started Art Exposure that also represented Chowdhury, in 2018, said.

Before the final rites, the artist will first be taken to his home in South City, and then to Charubasona, a museum Chowdhury opened in 2019 to house his works created through his life time.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Trisha Mukherjee
Trisha Mukherjee

Trisha Mukherjee is an Associate Editor at The Indian Express. As a feature journalist with over 12 years of experience in diverse newsrooms -- Press Trust of India, Outlook magazine and The New Indian Express -- she has written on cultural, social and political issues, with a particular focus on art. She has covered several national and international art events, including multiple editions of Art Basel Hong Kong, the Venice Biennale, Kochi-Muziris Biennale, Serendipity Arts Festival and the India Art Fair, among others. She attempts to look at contemporary issues ranging from farmers’ protest and women’s rights to climate change and global politics, through the cultural lens. She is an alumna of Calcutta University and Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Dhenkanal. Additionally, she also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Indian Aesthetics from Jnanapravaha, Mumbai. At The Indian Express, her art writing strives to capture the dynamic art industry -- both Indian and global -- with a focus on its new voices, changing institutional models and evolving markets, while continuing coverage of colonial and modern Indian art. ... Read More

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